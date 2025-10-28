2
No mains are complete without naan—and now, you can make your own at home with a Michelin touch. Recently awarded the Bib Gourmand, The Cottage Cheese in west Toronto churns out fresh green garlic naan daily. This is how Chef Vikash Chhetri does it.
6 tbsp whole milk
6 tbsps water
Large pinch of salt
Large pinch of sugar
⅛ tsp baking powder
2 cups self-rising flour
2 tsp neutral oil (such as sunflower or canola)
2 tsp chopped garlic
2 tsp chopped coriander
2 tsp unsalted butter, melted
In a small bowl, whisk together milk, water, salt, sugar, and baking powder. Add the flour and knead into a soft dough (5–7 minutes). Add the neutral oil and knead again until smooth. Cover the dough with a damp cloth and rest in a warm place for at least 45–60 minutes.
Divide the dough into 2 equal balls (about 110 g each). Sprinkle garlic and coriander on top of each, then roll out into naan shapes. Cook on a hot skillet or pan until golden brown and puffed. Brush with melted butter before serving.
