Green Garlic Naan

  • Prep Time1 h
  • Total Time1 h 15 min
  • Makes4 Pieces
Green Garlic Naan

No mains are complete without naan—and now, you can make your own at home with a Michelin touch. Recently awarded the Bib Gourmand, The Cottage Cheese in west Toronto churns out fresh green garlic naan daily. This is how Chef Vikash Chhetri does it.

Ingredients

  • 6 tbsp whole milk

  • 6 tbsps water

  • Large pinch of salt

  • Large pinch of sugar

  • ⅛ tsp baking powder

  • 2 cups self-rising flour

  • 2 tsp neutral oil (such as sunflower or canola)

  • 2 tsp chopped garlic

  • 2 tsp chopped coriander

  • 2 tsp unsalted butter, melted

Instructions

  • In a small bowl, whisk together milk, water, salt, sugar, and baking powder. Add the flour and knead into a soft dough (5–7 minutes). Add the neutral oil and knead again until smooth. Cover the dough with a damp cloth and rest in a warm place for at least 45–60 minutes.

  • Divide the dough into 2 equal balls (about 110 g each). Sprinkle garlic and coriander on top of each, then roll out into naan shapes. Cook on a hot skillet or pan until golden brown and puffed. Brush with melted butter before serving.

Chatelaine

Chatelaine celebrates, inspires, informs and empowers. We know that Canadian women contain multitudes, and we cover all of the issues—big and small—that matter to them, from climate change to caregiving, Canadian fashion and what to cook now.

