Big-Batch No-Knead Bread

This classic, no-knead loaf delivers a crisp crust and chewy interior. Just stir, rest and bake. This recipe makes enough dough for three loaves. Store any dough you’re not baking straight away in a covered container in the fridge for up to a week. When you’re ready for another loaf, just cut off a portion, shape it, let it rise and bake as directed. — Jennifer Pallian
7 cups all-purpose flour (875 g)
1 tbsp active dry yeast (9 g)
1 tbsp kosher salt (15 g)
3 cups warm water (715 g)
Combine flour with yeast and salt in a large bowl. Stir in water until no dry flour remains. Dough will be wet and sticky. Cover bowl with plastic wrap. Let dough rest at room temperature for 2 hrs, or refrigerate for up to 1 week.
When ready to bake, line a bowl or pie plate with parchment. Dust dough with flour and cut off about one-third of it. With floured or wet hands, shape into a smooth ball by tucking the edges underneath repeatedly while rotating it. Place in prepared bowl and let rise for 1 hr (if freshly made and at room temperature) or 2 hrs (if cold from the fridge).
Preheat a dutch oven (with lid) at 450F for 30 min while dough rises. Carefully transfer dough by lifting parchment and placing into hot dutch oven. Lightly dust top of dough with flour, then use a sharp knife or bread lame to score the surface. (This helps control how the bread expands in the oven and gives it that signature rustic look.) Using oven mitts, cover with lid and bake for 30 min. Then uncover and bake until browned and hollow-sounding when knocked, 10 to 15 more min. Let cool before slicing.
Jennifer Pallian is a food scientist, recipe developer and blogger at Foodess. She lives in Vancouver.