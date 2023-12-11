4 Savoury Recipes To Finish Off That Bottle Of Bubbly

Once the party is over, all that’s left to do is finish off the dregs from the celebratory bottles before putting out the empties. Instead of sipping flat bubbly, why not add it to some spirited dishes? Whether you’ve got prosecco, cava or even Champagne, there’s a delicious recipe to use it up. Here’s four new favourites.

Dip winter vegetables in a light coating, fry them to a crisp and serve with a little tempura sauce. It’s like the party never ended! Make sure to prep all vegetables first—once the wok gets heated, things move fast. Get this tempura recipe.

Just a splash of sparkling wine updates this timeless pasta dish. Side it with a garden of Caesar salad for the full-on retro appeal. Get this fettucine alfredo recipe.

Crunchy, moist chicken cutlets are sauced with a gravy that brings earthiness and glamour to the table. Get this pan-fried cutlets recipe.

This Champagne-forward treat makes a great palate cleanser or dessert. Get this champagne sorbet recipe.