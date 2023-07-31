Some Good News From Memory Lane

We all have momentary memory lapses—misplaced keys, forgotten names—that can make us feel like dementia is nigh. (Headlines along the lines of “Is it forgetfulness or Alzheimer’s?” do not help.) But there’s actually a lot of good news when it comes to keeping your mind sharp.

Just ask Ron Robert, an 85-year-old London, Ont., resident who graduated from King’s University College last fall, seven years after his Alzheimer’s diagnosis. Or ask the researchers behind a new study in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, who found that daily multivitamin use may slow memory loss in older adults—the second study to arrive at this encouraging conclusion. Throughout this package, you’ll find actionable ways to maintain or even improve your brain health, as well as some very encouraging news about Alzheimer’s risk. —Maureen Halushak

Research shows that the best way to promote good brain health is to eat a balanced diet. But what about supplements that claim to boost your memory? “The science is largely inconclusive,” says Alzheimer Society of Canada’s Dr. Joshua Armstrong. Still, he says, some have shown promise. Read more about memory supplements.

“I try to eat fish or seafood at least three times a week. I would recommend that to anybody as overall prevention and for brain health.” —Dr. Laura LaChance is a psychiatrist at St. Mary’s Hospital and an assistant professor at McGill University in Montreal who studies the impact of nutrition on mental health and brain health.

Want to memorize like a pro? We asked Canadian memory championship competitors Braden Adams and Don Michael Vickers to share their secrets to quick recollection. The easiest way to memorize something? Build what they call a “memory palace.” Learn how to put it into practice to memorize a grocery list.

How An Actor Learns Their Lines

“I have to be on my feet when I’m learning lines. To get them into my body, I’ll sometimes record them on my phone and then go for a run or a walk and just listen to them over and over again. I was also diagnosed with ADHD as an adult, which impacts short-term memory and means I struggle with sitting still. Acting is an embodied craft, and being able to focus on the text through movement helps me a lot.” —Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers is an actor whose roles include Isabelle Lacoste in Three Pines and Niska in Night Raiders. She’s also a writer, producer and director whose latest project, Little Birds, is out now.

Children of parents with Alzheimer’s spend a lot of time thinking about what they can do to avoid the disease. I know this firsthand: My mom passed away last fall at the age of 84, and she struggled with significant cognitive decline in her final years. We still had good times together, but it’s impossible not to feel a bit robbed by the whole experience. I wondered: Is my own cognitive crash and burn inevitable? Not necessarily. Here’s why family history alone isn’t the only determinant of developing Alzheimer’s.

“My family is shifting to eating more vegetarian dishes, especially those with lentils and chickpeas. They’re a good source of protein—which you need to maintain your brain—without a lot of the other things that are not good for you, like saturated animal fats.” —Dr. Alex Henri-Bhargava is a neurologist based in Victoria.

When it comes to brain health, easy hacks won’t cut it. Here’s why one expert recommends being cautious of memory-improving apps.

Catching Quality ZZZs Can Boost Your Memory

Sleep is fundamental to brain health. If you don’t sleep well, it can “cause daytime drowsiness, disrupt attention and learning and eventually affect your memory,” says Dr. Gillian Einstein, a psychology professor at the University of Toronto. Overnight sleep—Einstein recommends between seven and 10 hours—can also benefit memory retention. During deep non-rapid eye movement ZZZs, sleep expert Matthew Walker found that brain waves act as a “courier service” to transport memories from the hippocampus to more permanent storage sites in the brain. This helps us form long-term memories. —Helen Jacob

“The Mediterranean diet—which is high in fruits, vegetables, grains and nuts and includes some olive oil, seafood and fish—is what one should strive for.” —Tiana Rust is an assistant lecturer of psychology at the University of Alberta whose work focuses on aging.

Produced by Maureen Halushak, Erica Lenti and Stephanie Han Kim. Illustrations by Carmen Jabier.