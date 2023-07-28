Do Memory Apps Actually Work?

Be wary of apps that claim to improve your memory in five minutes.

When it comes to brain health, easy hacks won’t cut it. According to Toronto-based neuropsychologist Dr. Angela Troyer, you should be wary of apps that claim to improve your memory in five minutes.

“If you use a program over and over again, you’ll get better at those games,” she says. “But does that mean you’ll be better at remembering where your glasses are?”

While there’s nothing wrong with downloading a popular memory app, Troyer doesn’t recommend using one to improve your memory. “There’s limited evidence that apps are better than other activities.”

Instead, Troyer says to balance three key components for a well-juiced brain: exercising, socializing and cognitive engagement. For the last one, she recommends stimulating activities like puzzles, chess, learning a new language or instrument or writing poetry or stories.

Choosing activities that combine all three components is also a good idea. Volunteering, for example, is physical and social and likely involves learning something new. Regardless of what you choose, staying consistent is key—and enjoying the activity will help you stay consistent.

But the best news of all, says Troyer, is that it’s never too late to start: “It’ll help you no matter how old you are or how good your cognition is already.”