I Found Pure Bliss—And Plenty To Do—On A Remote Greek Island

Nestled between a pristine stretch of coastline and a gently sloping mountain on the Greek island of Evia, Club Med Gregolimano feels like the world’s best-kept secret. The landscape is lush and rugged in equal measure, bordered by white-sand beaches and the crystal-clear expanse of the Aegean sea. It’s peaceful, quiet and—figuratively, at least—a world away from the country’s tourism hotspots, like Mykonos and Santorini, where throngs of visitors flock to catch a glimpse of the islands’ spectacular sunsets or snap an Instagram-worthy shot of Oia’s famed blue-domed churches.

I embarked on my first-ever all-inclusive vacation with a plan: I wanted to recharge my batteries. I’m what you might call a type-A traveller—I thrive on jam-packed sightseeing days planned down to the minute and colour-coordinated maps, both of which were definitely not on the itinerary for the week. I didn’t think a beach vacation at an all-inclusive resort would be for me, but I’d trekked to a remote Greek island to relax and—in true type-A fashion—I was determined to at least give it a try.

When it comes to all-inclusive vacations, Club Med isn’t just a household name—the French company pioneered the concept when it opened its first resort (or “village”, in its signature lingo) in 1950. It now offers vacation packages in 40 countries, including a ski destination in Charlevoix, Que. In recent years, many of its resorts have undergone luxury makeovers, something I was eager to experience for myself. But on my mission to unplug, slow down and indulge, I also found an unexpected amount of adventure-focused entertainment and nightlife which, as it turns out, are the brand’s calling cards.

I set out to sit on the beach with a cold drink and a book, but instead I waterskied, sailed a catamaran, tried my hand at archery, lined-danced at a Club Med-themed party and climbed countless flights of stairs to reach ancient monasteries at a UNESCO World Heritage site. And I came home more rested than I had been in a long, long time.

Which Club Med Gregolimano Room To Book

Fresh off the lengthy journey from the airport to the resort, I checked into a charming little bungalow, complete with a private terrace and a sandy path leading down to a secluded slice of beach. It was pure bliss. I loved the bedroom’s large patio door draped with sheer curtains—on that first day, the sound of the waves crashing on the nearby shore and the sunlight peeking through lulled me into the most restorative pre-dinner nap of my life.

The beach bungalows are perfect for solo travellers and couples, but there are also plenty of accommodation options suited to larger groups for girls' trips and family vacations. The recently renovated rooms and suites in La Pinède, the property’s shady pine grove, are built along meandering paths and ideally located between the beach and the adults-only pool. The hotel-style accommodations have balconies with stunning views and are close to the main bar and restaurants, but they might not be ideal if you’re looking for R&R. (Club Med hosts nightly entertainment, which can go late into the night depending on the crowd.)

What To Eat And Drink At Club Med Gregolimano

As an all-inclusive first-timer, I didn’t know what to expect when it came to food: Would there be enough variety for a group with different dietary requirements? Would I get a taste of authentic Greek cuisine or have to make-do with run-of-the-mill buffets? I didn’t need to worry—the food options were plentiful and delicious.

At The Pléiades, the main restaurant, breakfast, lunch and dinner are served buffet-style, with cooked-to-order stations serving up daily specials. During my stay, there was a good mix of international and Mediterranean dishes, with towering seafood platters and a truly outstanding selection of breads and pastries that paid homage to Club Med’s French origins. I filled up on tangy feta, pita bread dipped in silky tzatziki and flaky spanakopitas at every meal.

Located on a second-floor terrace with gorgeous views of the Aegean sea, the smaller restaurant, The Olea, offers a snack menu during the day and à-la-carte dinner in the evening, though I far preferred the laid-back vibe and wider selection of the buffet.

There are two bars on site: The Aphrodite, which is the hub of the resort where guests meet after dinner to socialize over drinks and live music, and Beach Bar, a cabana on the sand that's surrounded by cozy bean-bag chairs and sun loungers. It was the perfect spot to watch the show-stopping sunsets Greece is famous for.

What To Do At Club Med Gregolimano

I’m not sporty or outdoorsy in the slightest, but I wanted to get out of my comfort zone and try a couple of the activities on offer, which I learned from staff is what keeps guests coming back again and again. I signed up for waterskiing, sailing and archery lessons, but other activities included stand-up paddle boarding, yoga, tennis (the resort often has pro tennis players on hand to teach guests), pickleball and pétanque.

After all that action, I took a break from my adventurous pursuits and popped by the Sothys spa for a facial, before following the path through the pine grove to the adults-only pool that’s tucked away in a secluded part of the resort and looks carved right into the side of the looming mountain. (For families with children, there’s a kid’s club that offers babysitting services and activities.)

Club Med’s official language is French and many guests travel from French-speaking countries, though G.Os (or “Gentils Organisateurs”, who are the upscale equivalent of camp counsellors for adults) also speak English and can help facilitate activities in either language.

What Excursions To Book At Club Med Gregolimano

There’s plenty to do at the resort, but booking an excursion off-property is a must to make the most of a trip to Evia. (Excursions are not included and prices vary depending on which activities you choose, but it’s absolutely worth the splurge.) During my trip, there were guided tours of local fishing villages, boat outings on the Aegean sea and day trips to cultural spots like Athens and Delphi.

Our group opted to visit Meteora, a UNESCO Heritage World site located two hours from the resort, where a collection of ancient monasteries perch atop a breathtaking rock formation that juts out of the landscape into the clouds. We were set up with transportation and a knowledgeable local tour guide who filled us in on the spiritual significance of the region and knew all the best spots to stop for photos. (Keep in mind that you typically have to climb hundreds of stairs to get to each monastery, so it can be a physically challenging excursion.)

What To Pack For Club Med Gregolimano

Ahead of the trip, I was given a list of dinner dress codes to follow throughout my stay: white, white and blue, elegant and “45”, a themed night where guests are encouraged to wear their Club Med merch. (When the company celebrated its 45th anniversary in 1995, shirts branded with the number “45” were so popular that it became its de facto logo, with resort-specific and seasonal designs released every year.) The dress codes are entirely optional and vary depending on the destination, but most people—especially Club Med regulars—make it a point to follow the themes.

Remember to pack a pair of water shoes. Though the sand on the beach was soft and sandy, there were a few areas in the water where the bottom was rocky and uneven.

How To Get To Club Med Gregolimano

The trip from Toronto, where I live, involved a 10-hour flight to the Athens International Airport, a two-hour drive and a 30-minute boat transfer. Thankfully, the process was easy: We were greeted by Club Med employees at the airport and driven to our boat transfer, which was pre-arranged for us. It was a relief to know that they had our flight information and would take care of any changes that had to be made if there were delays.

I flew in early to experience Athens, and I can’t recommend it enough. I spent two blissful days touring ruins, museums and parks, stopping every so often to take photos of the city’s many stray cats, which are surprisingly plump because they are cared for by the community. It was the perfect start to my trip and satisfied my craving for fast-paced travel before I settled into a more laid-back vacation mode.

When To Go To Club Med Gregolimano

When I visited in October, in the middle of the region’s shoulder season, I felt like I had the resort to myself. The days were still hot, hovering between 25C and 28C, and the sea was the perfect temperature for mid-afternoon dips, but the summer crowds had thinned out. Prices also tend to drop considerably around that time.

If you’re looking to enjoy the livelier atmosphere Club Med resorts are known for, book your trip during the high season, from June to early September, when Club Med Greece is at its busiest.

