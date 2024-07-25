Read An Excerpt of Shari Lapena’s New Thriller

She enters the kitchen. Her daughter is seated at the table having a bowl of cereal, head down, scrolling on her phone. Paula’s annoyance at seeing Taylor glued to her phone is always tinged with anxiety. She doesn’t like her daughter spending time on social media. They’ve tried to set limits, but they’ve had to be careful about it. Paula’s done the reading, and she’s seen it with her own eyes—she knows what social media does to girls. How it destroys their self-esteem with impossible comparisons. How it distorts their thinking, their expectations, their priorities. She does a unit on media in her English classes to try to combat it, but it feels like she’s slamming the lid down on Pandora’s box far too late. All the evils of the world are already out there for them to see, to participate in, with the touch of a finger. Even here in their quiet, friendly little town in rural Vermont. It’s one of the reasons some of the kids seem to dislike her—she’s telling them to get off their devices, to read books, to talk to one another, and they don’t want to hear it. Plus, she’s a hard marker and expects them to actually work. She still has standards.