Found At Costco: Our Favourite Period Underwear

Team Chatelaine has been wearing Knix leakproof underwear for years. In our experience, they’re the most absorbent, thinnest and most comfortable period underwear among all the brands we’ve tried. So imagine our surprise when we discovered that a three-pack of the female-founded Canadian brand’s super leakproof briefs was now available at Costco Canada for $45. At $15 a pair, that’s a significant savings from Knix’s regular pricing.

Each nylon-spandex bikini brief absorbs the same amount of fluid as three super tampons—ideal for anyone dealing with the super periods of perimenopause. They’re machine washable, and we know from experience that these briefs retain their absorption wash after wash. This set is available in black, brown and aqua.

Not a fan of bikini cut? There’s also a three-pack of fuller coverage cotton-spandex Knix briefs that’s currently on sale for $35 until November 2. This machine washable set is available in black, navy and purple, and rings in at less than $12 a pair.