Your Weekly Horoscope: May 24 - 30, 2023

May 21-June 21

You may be feeling anxious and overwhelmed this week, and that can lead to demoralization if you don’t slow down and care for yourself, Twin Star. Prioritize doing the little things that help you tap into your resources and get more emotionally grounded. If you keep on trying to run your tank on empty, it will eventually make you feel pretty bad. Be a good steward of your own energy and wellness by taking a more measured approach.

June 22-July 22

Your challenge this week is to accept things. Once you’ve figured something out, resist the urge to keep assessing and re-assessing it. The same thing goes for asking people for advice once you’ve already made up your mind. It can be scary to trust yourself and take chances, but that’s exactly what you need to do, Moonchild.

July 23-Aug. 22

What isn’t working for you is what needs your attention this week, Leo. Take a moment to revisit why the thing you’re trying to build, break or restructure—be it a project, a relationship or a habit—is important to you to begin with. By re-aligning yourself with what holds value for you, you’ll find a creative and generative approach rather than one motivated by fear.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

There may be something that you’re having a hard time facing, but avoiding the truth in something doesn’t make it untrue. It’s time to acknowledge what isn’t working so that you can accept it and find ways to navigate it. This is likely to require some clear boundaries that you must identify and hold within yourself, Virgo. Prioritize self-care this week.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

Your relationships are a bit chaotic right now, so try to slow down and simplify this week. Carve out some time to be alone with yourself and catch up on what you think, feel, need and have to offer. In doing so, you’ll be able to show up in a clear and consistent way and won’t lose track of yourself even if other people act in confusing or disappointing ways. Trusting yourself is foundational to how you engage in relationships, Libra.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

It’s important that you don’t get stuck in an obsessive loop with things that feel bad or aren’t going your way. This week is likely to present you with challenging dynamics that threaten to interrupt your peace. You don’t need to fight it. Instead, strive to cultivate healthy ways of relating to difficult emotions, so you can engage from a place of agency rather than a place of scarcity or fear. Change or be changed, Scorpio!

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

If you’re feeling scattered this week, it’s important to tap into your heart and allow it to drive you. This week, centre your thinking and priorities around what you love, the things that nourish and support you and the relationships that matter to you. These things are not meant to be perfect, but when it comes to the best parts of your life, it’s important to give as much energy to them as you get from them.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

If you find yourself feeling anxious this week, take it as a sign that you’re a bit disconnected from your intuition right now, Capricorn. It’s important to get grounded and stop comparing yourself to others or fixating on what they do or don’t think. This will empower you to silence some of the noise and tap into your gut instincts. You don’t need to have all of the answers. You only need to know what feels right based on what’s real for you.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

True freedom comes from not being attached to where you’re at, what you have or how things appear to be. What seems to be a problem or a loss in life can often actually be a gift. This week, it’s important to consider your own fixation on narratives of how things should or shouldn’t be. Take a moment to appreciate what’s working for you, and formulate some boundaries for what isn’t.

Feb. 19-March 20

If you find yourself feeling particularly activated, defensive or like you just want everything to stop, then you’re definitely feeling the astrology at play this week. It’s time to take a radically different approach to coping with old patterns and problems. Do your best to interrupt your most common narratives and coping habits, as they are unlikely to work. Be brave enough to step into the silence and tap into your own wisdom, Pisces.

March 21-April 19

You may need to assert yourself or stand up for yourself in a somewhat challenging way this week, Aries. Avoid doing it in a defensive manner because that will likely kick up some opposition to your aims—even if you do everything else really carefully. It’s important that you believe in your right to ask for what you need. Even if you can’t actually believe it completely, try to choose the actions that articulate your right to self-determination anyway.

April 20-May 20

Let go of your attachment to the things that are keeping you small, Taurus. If you allow yourself to be held captive by the fear of what others think, you’re not really living. This week is the right time for you to identify what’s most important to you and act in glorious, life-affirming ways that centre those very things. Be true to yourself even if doing so feels scary.