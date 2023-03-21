Your Weekly Horoscope: March 22 - 28, 2023

This week is an excellent time for you to be brave, assert yourself and move boldly and intentionally towards what you want.

March 21-April 19

Mercury and Jupiter are meeting in your sign this week, and this can bring about great growth as long as you mind your energy and don’t push people or situations too hard. Be open to learning new things, as well as the possibility of swift changes in fortune and the potential to deepen your relationships. Remember to be curious and open because this is one of those times when anything can happen, Aries.

April 20-May 20

You can’t do everything all at once, no matter how passionate, driven or punctual you are. The best thing for you to focus on this week is aligning with what’s most important to you. If these things do not coincide with your values, you have some important work to consider. If they do, then that should help you map out your next best steps. When you know who you are and what’s important to you, your decisions become easier to make.

May 21-June 21

Strengthen your foundations by cultivating greater emotional honesty and authenticity within yourself this week. Soon you will have to advocate for yourself, and you may even come across an opportunity that you’d like to pursue. If you’re not right with yourself, you run the risk of being defensive or trying to force your will, when you could instead be a leader. Take stock of your insights so that you act in ways that promote your goals rather than defend your ego.

June 22-July 22

This is an excellent time for you to be brave, assert yourself and move boldly and intentionally towards what you want. If you’re not sure what you should be doing, look for the yes within your situation or your life. When you follow the energy of your passions, you’re always on the right path. Just make sure that you keep others in the loop so as to not alienate them as you mobilize, Moonchild.

July 23-Aug. 22

Pluto enters your solar seventh house this week, so relationships may get pretty intense. It could feel like a very sudden shift in energy. You’ll likely be confronted with resentments or power plays with others, and if you do, the most important thing is to be authentic in how you show up. You can’t control what other people think or feel, and you can’t change the past. All you can do is show up and contribute to the present with a whole heart, Leo.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

You’ve got to let go, Virgo. You may be scattered or trying to determine the “right“ way of coping with things, but this isn’t the time to try to control your emotions or circumstances. Instead, strive to understand how you feel so that you can determine the best way to deal with it. Focus on the process instead of the answer because the shifts in your life require a greater emotional intelligence to go with that big analytic brain of yours.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

This week you may be feeling yourself, and that is a beautiful thing! But if that feeling doesn’t run too deep, the first challenge that presents itself may make you feel lost. Tap into self-love in a meaningful way, and remind yourself that situations and other people do not define you. You are defined by your own actions, and you have agency in which ones you take.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

If you’re feeling sad or anxious, it’s wise to hunker down and investigate what’s motivating those feelings, Scorpio. It’s tempting to distract yourself from stressful or unpleasant states, but it isn’t always wise. It can be hard to figure out how to deal with problems that you don’t fully understand. First strive to grasp what’s happening, then accept it for what it is, and only after working through those two things, seek to find solutions this week.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

This week may find you feeling burnt out and overwhelmed, and that can lead to all manner of other problems in your life. The key is to nurture your emotions so that you feel a safe place within yourself to land. This will empower you to be able to sort through your feelings, thoughts, needs, responsibilities and desires so that you can steward your energy toward what’s most important in this moment. That’ll leave you with energy to spare for what’s most important tomorrow.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

Regardless of the way things appear, this is the time for you to get present and clear about the seeds you wish to plant, Capricorn. You may not know quite what to do or how things will turn out, but none of that is important in this moment. All you can do is align yourself with what’s right for you and stay connected to that. Prioritize the things that are in your control, no matter how small they may be.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

Pluto enters into your zodiac sign this week, and with it may come a powerful shift in energy. Power isn’t good or bad, but it is something that must be stewarded with integrity and intention. Prioritize greater autonomy, not by acting in more outrageous ways or with performances to prove yourself. Do it by exploring what’s true for you, and leave room for the results of your own growth and evolution to take shape, Aquarius.

Feb. 19-March 20

Learning from your past can be more impactful than predicting the future. Do your best to create some space in your week to slow down and reflect on what brought you to this moment. Patterns have a way of weaving themselves through the landscape of our lives, and the better able you are to receive them, the more gracefully you can navigate them. Strive to understand how your participation has contributed to your current circumstances, and make adjustments as needed, Pisces.