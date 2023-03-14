Horoscope

Your Weekly Horoscope: March 15 - 21, 2023

This week you may need to let go of control in order to discover what’s right for you.

By Updated

An illustration of twoo goldfish swimming around in a circle. the goldfish are wearing small party hats with pink and blue squiggly stripes and a gold star at the tip. In between the fish is the symbol for Pisces.

Illustration: Sacha Stephan

Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20

Your ruling planet, Neptune, is up to some mischief this week! Because of this, you may be feeling burnt out, overwhelmed or in the throes of self-destructive behaviours. Any of these may distract you from your emotions. Do your best to get grounded, Pisces. This may come in various forms for you, but what’s most important is that you not lose yourself to anxiety or stressful ways of thinking. Do your best to be intentional about what you do and why you do it this week.

An illustration of a pink ram head wearing sunglasses. The symbol for Aries is shown on a star beneath the ram's head above two crossed swords

Illustration: Sacha Stephan

Aries

March 21-April 19

It’s hard to let go. You likely have a change that you need to make, but it feels pretty uncomfortable or scary. Embrace the unknown, even if you know that it will bring about some discomfort. Meaningful change and growth often include loss. Don’t resist what’s challenging if it’s also good for you, but do try to find a way of approaching things in a sustainable way, Aries.

An illustration of a bull wearing blue cowboy boots on all four feet. It's alsoo wearing a yellow cowboy hat that has the symbol for Taurus on it.

Illustration: Sacha Stephan

Taurus

April 20-May 20

When you don’t know what’s right for you, digging in your heels will just turn you into your own roadblock. This week you may need to let go of control in order to discover what’s right for you, Taurus. This is likely to be uncomfortable, or even scary, but in the words of Albert Einstein, “problems cannot be solved with the same mindset that created them.” Be open to changing—or being changed by new information or a shift in your circumstances.

An illustration of a pair of cherries connected at the stem. One cherry has a smiley face and the other has a sad face. On the tip of the stem, there's a pair of leaves and a small gemini symbol

Illustration: Sacha Stephan

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Everyone knows that you can be a little scattered sometimes, but this isn’t the week for it. Do your best to stay present in the here and now so that you can cope with the details without losing sight of your bigger picture. Things are changing, and it’s not completely in your control. While that’s not necessarily fun, it’s also not necessarily bad. Stay present with uncertainty and anxiety so that you can understand what’s motivating them, Twin Star.

An illustration of a hermit crab with a pink shell. The hermit crab has a tear falling from their eye and is holding a flower who also has a frowny face on it. The cancer symbol is shown in circles above and below the crab.

Illustration: Sacha Stephan

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Pluto is almost out of your solar seventh house, and that is some darn good news. This week it’s important that you learn from your past; you may find patterns arising in your relationships, and the best way to handle that is by making sure that the way you engage reflects the lessons you’ve learned in previous experiences. It’s not enough to know what’s right, you’ve gotta act in ways that reflect your wisdom, Moonchild.

An illustration of a cat wearing a red bow around its neck and looking into a hand mirror with sparkles in their eyes. At the top of the mirror is a small Leo symbol

Illustration: Sacha Stephan

Leo

July 23-Aug. 22

You may find that your relationships are in a tumultuous state this week, and the worst thing that you could do is respond to other people’s emotions (even if they are outbursts) or their needs (even if they are unreasonable) from your ego or your pride. Take a measured and considerate approach to whatever you’ve got going on because the consequences of how you engage with both others’ and your own mental health will be felt for some time to come, Leo.

An illustration of a burning heart being stabbed by six swords. in the middle of the heart is the Virgo symbol

Illustration: Sacha Stephan

Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

There’s a lot going on in your intimate life and your work life, and it’s important that you stay emotionally present for it all. Even though your ability to analyze and discern is valuable, don’t lean on that strength as a way to avoid your emotions. You may have to tolerate not knowing what to do, what it all means or what comes next. This may trigger a bit of anxiety, and that’s okay. Uncertainty is a crucial part of so many of our most important processes.

An illustration of balance scales. each bowl has the symbol for Libra on it.

Illustration: Sacha Stephan

Libra

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

This week is likely to test you, and it’s so important that you deal with your inner dialogue compassionately. If you’re feeling overwhelmed by insecurity or fears of the future, that’s human. Just don’t be cruel to yourself around these things. Taking a balanced and gentle approach to sorting through your attitudes and beliefs will help to create a foundation within yourself that you can rely on, Libra.

An illustration of a pink scorpion wearing sunglasses and holding a heart-shaped lollipop. The Scorpio symbol is on it's front arm like a tattoo. it's other arm and legs have symbol tattoos as well like a star, moon, flower and snake.

Illustration: Sacha Stephan

Scorpio

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

You may be feeling anxious and fixated on certain thoughts that aren’t terribly constructive. Do your best to support your mental health this week so that you don’t act in ways that create more drama than you’re prepared to deal with. If you’re feeling agitated or insecure, try to sooth and nurture yourself around those feelings instead of acting from them. Focus on cultivating equilibrium instead of jumping to action, Scorpio.

An illustration of a bow and arrow with a flaming tip. the arrowhead has the Sagittarius symbol on it.

Illustration: Sacha Stephan

Sagittarius

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

If you’re feeling overwhelmed or out of sorts, you’re totally in sync with the astrology of this week, and the best way to cope with it is to listen to your body. If you’re tired, try to rest, as you may feel especially drained. This is one of those times when the quickest way to move forward is by honouring your needs in the moment, not powering through. Tend to your insides with patience and care, Sagittarius.

An illustration of a goat with a green mermaid tail. The goat is sticking out its tongue and wearing a medallion around its neck. the medallino has the Capricorn symbol on it.

Illustration: Sacha Stephan

Capricorn

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

Pay close attention to your gut instincts, Capricorn, because they will likely lead you in the right direction this week. Do you have the opportunity to build upon foundations that you’ve laid within yourself or in your life in recent months? In order to do this, you’ve got to trust yourself and stay cognizant of the big picture. Whatever struggles you are going through—if they’re helping you to become more authentic and true to yourself, they’re worth it.

An illustration of two swans sitting in two large vases that have the Aquarius symbol on them. The swans have water falling out of their beaks.

Illustration: Sacha Stephan

Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

You have the opportunity to move through some really deep patterns, but it will take some serious humility, Aquarius. This week you may be in a conflictual situation where you feel that you’re right and someone else is wrong. Whether or not that’s true, how you handle things is a reflection of you, not your situation. Conduct yourself in ways that demonstrate your values instead of your pride. Slow and steady wins the race.

Get Chatelaine in your inbox!

Our very best stories, recipes, style and shopping tips, horoscopes and special offers. Delivered a couple of times a week.
  • *
FILED UNDER: