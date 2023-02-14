Your Weekly Horoscope: February 15 - 21, 2023

Don’t let your fear of what other people will think stop you from moving in the direction that feels most true and inspiring to you this week.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

If you have to leave your life in order to take good care of yourself, then something may be wrong with the life you’re living. This week you may be confronted by some unpleasant truths about the sustainability of some relationships or commitments. As challenging as this may be, it’s worth being honest with yourself about what does and doesn’t work for you so that you can go create a life that truly does work.

Feb. 19-March 20

The New Moon in your sign on the 19th is bound to bring up consequences as Saturn will be sitting on top of the Sun and Moon. This isn’t a good or a bad thing; it all depends on what you’ve been doing and how you feel about it. Whatever isn’t working around that date, strive to understand it as an indication of what needs your care and attention. Whatever is thriving is only doing so because of your own efforts, Pisces.

March 21-April 19

Embrace the things that make you feel passionate and alive this week! That doesn’t mean you should avoid your responsibilities and the necessities of life, but don’t forget the bigger picture while you’re doing it. For instance, you may be working really hard because you’re saving money for something that’s important to you. Align yourself with your reason for doing what you’re doing—even if on the day-to-day, it feels like a grind.

April 20-May 20

You may be feeling pretty overwhelmed and like you need to get to everything all at once this week, but you may actually need to let go in order to better hold on. You can’t control everything, Taurus, and it’s okay to have limits to what you can handle at a given moment. As hard as it may be, give yourself the space to identify your needs and boundaries so that you can approach the things that are important to you in a more sustainable way.

May 21-June 21

This week is all about conscientious compromise. If you are clear about the things that are most important to you, it becomes a lot easier to figure out what you need to say no to, what you need to put first and—by extension of that—the best way to pace yourself through all that needs to get done in your life. Make peace with not being able to do everything all at once, Twin Star. Sometimes being on time means doing things on your time.

June 22-July 22

It’s time to get out of your head, Cancer. This week you run the risk of overthinking things and getting so tangled up in details that you may end up making yourself upset rather than solving any of your problems. Take time to reflect on what you’ve done in the past so that you can apply lessons you’ve already learned to your present. Allow your choices to be informed by what’s true for you, and allow space to feel vulnerable without descending into anxiety.

July 23-Aug. 22

You’re changing, and while it may be uncomfortable at times, there’s so much potential in what is happening within you! Allow yourself to be excited about life; this will inevitably open up the space to explore what is possible. For each change you make, it’s important that you allow room for others to adjust as well. Nurture yourself and others towards the next steps this week, Leo.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

Listen as much as you speak this week, Virgo. The New Moon in your relationship house on the 19th is likely to bring some serious matters to the foreground. If someone you’re close to comes to you with information about their feelings or needs, do your best to listen. Reacting defensively will only get in the way of showing up for the teamwork needed in your relationships.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

If you have a lot of relationships in which you don’t assert yourself or let people know how you feel and what you need, you’re likely to be at a loss this week. Instead of trying to figure out where your relationships are going, put your energy into noticing and accepting who others actually are. There’s great freedom in knowing the truth; create space to adjust your expectations or your actions from there.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

This is a great time to try to figure out what you want, what you have to offer and how to support yourself emotionally through it all. Unfortunately, you run the risk of slipping into scarcity-based thinking and general worry and overwhelm instead. Here’s a pro tip: it doesn’t have to be complicated, and you don’t have to be perfect, Scorpio. Get grounded into what’s right for you, and follow through, one step at a time.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

Don’t let your ego get in the way of your best interests, Sagittarius. There are the things that are truly important to you, and then there are your ambitions. Sometimes they are the same things, and other times your ambitions are more aligned with your pride than your heart. Don’t let your fear of what other people will think or how it will look stop you from moving in the direction that feels most true and inspiring to you this week.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

You’ve got to believe in yourself, Capricorn. You may have felt aimless or uncertain lately, but this week it’s time to tend to your foundations. You may need to assert yourself or push something that not everyone wants; just make sure that your motivations are clean and your communication is forthright. What you do now will have consequences, so make sure that you’re centring the right things.

