Your impatience could get you into a lot of trouble this week! You may be feeling like you need to figure things out now so that you can do something about them as soon as possible; but it’s more important that you have clarity than speed. Once you figure out what it is that you want, you actually first need to hold it up against your circumstances, commitments, and energy level so that you can make the decisions that are good for your heart as well as your other parts, Twin Star.