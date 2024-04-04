The author on her bike. (Photo: Conan Wong)
If I write about it, I’ll have to do it. Breaking my no-resolution rule, my goal for 2024 is to cycle 160 km from Toronto, where I live, to Niagara Falls.
While I consider myself more than an entry-level cyclist—having completed a 110 km ride before—it did take a full day with breaks for lunch and rest, and I've only done it once. Last summer, my long rides ranged from 50 to 75 km, once or twice a week. This time around, I’m aiming to complete the journey to Niagara Falls in under 10 hours (so that I can catch the last GO Train back to Toronto!).
While the idea sounds thrilling, it comes with a lot of hesitation—I know I’ll have to train for six months to work up to the distance. A 24-week cycling program is a huge time commitment. I’ll need to prioritize cycling and scale back on other fitness stuff I love, like running. But I know I have the determination and resilience to do it.
I discovered my passion for fitness at the onset of COVID-19 when I was 49, adopting the "better late than never" mantra. The catalyst was an Apple Watch my husband gave me, and my task-oriented nature pushed me to close all three rings daily (IYKYK). Starting with brisk walks, I soon bought a used treadmill and became obsessed with Apple Fitness+ treadmill runs. I enrolled in the Running Room 10K training program and felt immense pride checking off each run; I’ve since completed two 10K races in Toronto over the past two years.
From past experience, I knew that I’d need a structured training program to prepare for my Niagara ride, but I wasn't sure where to start. I decided to give ChatGPT a try. I provided a detailed list of prompts outlining the Niagara ride, asking for the ideal RPE (a.k.a. rate of perceived exertion, a scale from 0 to 10 that gauges how hard an exercise feels), speed and zone target recommendations for each progressive workout ride. Given my age (52), I emphasized the importance of including a strength-training component while simultaneously focusing on building endurance for cycling. I designated Tuesdays and Thursdays as rest days to align with my in-office schedule, and for flexibility, I incorporated Pilates and yoga into the plan. I also added a couple of treadmill runs a week because I didn’t want to entirely give up running. Since I already have dumbbells, a used treadmill and a cheap spin bike from Amazon, I’ve opted to stick with my home gym to save travel time and gym costs.
After playing around with ChatGPT prompts and making countless tweaks, I finally pieced together a solid 24-week custom workout plan. But before diving headfirst into intense training, I asked Amanda Thebe, a Toronto-based fitness and women’s health expert, to weigh in on the strength-training component. Additionally, I roped in my husband, a seasoned cyclist with six Toronto- to-Niagara rides under his belt, to review the cycling segment.
Thebe finds the idea of using ChatGPT to build a training plan “intriguing,” but highlights a few drawbacks in the plan it produced for me. “Despite receiving detailed prompts, the AI created a generic program that lacked personalization,” she says. “While some suggested exercises are basic, others are not entry-level.” For example, Thebe points out that the Chat GPT plan included exercises I’ve never done before, like pull-ups and chin-ups, that are especially demanding for women.
Thebe also emphasizes that the program lacked both progressive overload in the strength training component and overall time efficiency. Progressive overload involves gradually increasing weight, frequency or repetitions, which is crucial for challenging the body and building muscle strength over time. On the other hand, combining strength exercises—such as doing lunges alongside overhead presses or squats with rows—can optimize time efficiency by engaging multiple muscle groups simultaneously.
After talking with Thebe, I decided to skip ChatGPT's suggested strength training program for fear of potential injuries. For now, I'll stick with Apple Fitness+ strength videos until I can find the time and funds for a cycling-specific strength trainer.
Feeling defeated, I asked my husband for his feedback on the cycling plan. Although the cycling portion was more detailed, again it was not personalized to my lifestyle and ride level. For example, in week 14, ChatGPT suggested I ride for two-and-a-half hours, twice a week! I like closing my rings but I also cherish sleep and a social life. My husband revised the plan to better suit my schedule and riding skill level.
In the end, my cycling program consisted of HIIT rides (alternating between high-intensity cycling and short recovery intervals, which is great for developing power and speed) on Mondays and Wednesdays, starting with 30 minutes a ride, building up to 45 minutes, and long endurance rides on Saturdays, building up to 2 hours. These are more attainable goals and I can always up the progression if needed.
I've decided to use Apple Fitness+ workouts for my HIIT cycling, strength training, treadmill, yoga, Pilates and cool-down workouts because I find video classes significantly boost my motivation compared to working out on my own. I created a Custom Plan in Apple Fitness, which allows me to schedule my workouts, specifying preferred duration, days, activity types, trainers and music. Fitness+ then curates weekly plans of custom-built classes tailored to my selections. The process is easy to follow and I plan to modify my plan every five weeks to increase the duration of my workouts.
To mix up the HIIT rides on Mondays and Wednesdays, I created a custom interval indoor cycle on my Watch to ensure I hit the heart zones outlined in my plan for my endurance rides on Saturdays. The aim is to train for a long, steady endurance ride—two hours or longer—in heart rate zones 2 (126 to 136 bpm) and 3 (137 to 148 bpm). The Watch will notify me if I’m below or above the target zone, keeping me on track.
I’m also incorporating a Wahoo Bluetooth sensor into my Saturday endurance rides to monitor my cadence in my cycling workout view. This sensor, fixed to my shoes and synced with my watch, counts how many times I pedal in a minute. Understanding RPM is crucial for boosting cycling efficiency. A higher cadence shifts the workload to cardiovascular, delaying fatigue and enabling longer rides. I’m targeting a cadence of 80 RPM and above. Right now, I’m slightly under that, so there’s work ahead to prevent my Watch from incessantly beeping at me!
I’m also test-driving Apple’s relatively new cycling sync feature, which showcases your metrics (distance, average speed, fastest speed, heart rate and more) on your iPhone’s Live Activity display, essentially functioning as a bike computer (provided you have a phone mount on your bike). This is perfect for a novice-data-junkie rider like me who prefers not to invest in a dedicated bike computer, which can cost around $600 for a bundle that includes sensors. To activate the cycling sync feature, simply start an indoor or outdoor cycling workout.
After ensuring my tech and gear are in order, the next hurdle is finding the motivation to consistently show up. As Thebe notes, motivation isn’t innate. “Having a well-thought-out plan and committing to regular attendance are crucial,” she says. She reassures me that it's okay to have an off day, especially for menopausal women coping with hormonal changes. In such instances, achieving a win, even if it's as simple as going for a walk, is worth celebrating.
The reminder that "showing up is a big deal" highlights the importance of consistency, emphasizing that making small efforts is more impactful than doing nothing. After completing five weeks of the workout plan, I've noticed significant improvements in my overall fitness. My weight training routine has strengthened my puny arms, while yoga has brought about noticeable improvements in flexibility and a reduction in back pain. Additionally, my endurance has seen a considerable boost, enabling me to power through longer rides and reach higher intensity levels (I recently reached zones 4 and 5 during a HIIT session!) The next 19 weeks are crucial for maintaining momentum, but I feel confident in the plan I've set forth. So, Niagara Falls, I’m coming for you!
