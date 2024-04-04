From past experience, I knew that I’d need a structured training program to prepare for my Niagara ride, but I wasn't sure where to start. I decided to give ChatGPT a try. I provided a detailed list of prompts outlining the Niagara ride, asking for the ideal RPE (a.k.a. rate of perceived exertion, a scale from 0 to 10 that gauges how hard an exercise feels), speed and zone target recommendations for each progressive workout ride. Given my age (52), I emphasized the importance of including a strength-training component while simultaneously focusing on building endurance for cycling. I designated Tuesdays and Thursdays as rest days to align with my in-office schedule, and for flexibility, I incorporated Pilates and yoga into the plan. I also added a couple of treadmill runs a week because I didn’t want to entirely give up running. Since I already have dumbbells, a used treadmill and a cheap spin bike from Amazon, I’ve opted to stick with my home gym to save travel time and gym costs.