How To Make Croutons: Two Easy Recipes

Give stale bread new life by turning it into homemade croutons.

Got some stale bread lying around, either from leftovers or bread baking? Give it new life by turning it into homemade croutons. Croutons are simply toasted bread pieces used to add texture and flavour to salads (but you can also use them to make stuffing or sprinkle on soups).

Only two ingredients are needed to make croutons:

Two easy ways to make your own croutons:

How to make croutons in the oven

Tear, or cut, bread into 2 cups bite-sized pieces. Toss with 1 tbsp oil and seasoning to taste (if desired) on a baking sheet. Spread into one layer. Bake at 400F until toasted and golden-brown, 5 to 6 min.

How to make croutons in a frying pan

Tear, or cut, bread into 2 cups bite-sized pieces. Heat a large non-stick frying pan over medium-high. Add 1 tbsp oil, then bread and seasoning to taste (if desired). Cook, stirring occasionally, until toasted and golden-brown, 3 to 4 min.

For extra-crispy croutons

If you prefer your croutons a bit crispier, cook them for a few minutes longer. Use right away, or let the croutons cool completely before storing them in a sealed container at room temperature for up to 1 week.

Get Chatelaine in your inbox! Our very best stories, recipes, style and shopping tips, horoscopes and special offers. Delivered a couple of times a week. Email *

CAPTCHA

Consent * Yes, I would like to receive Chatelaine's newsletter. I understand I can unsubscribe at any time. * *