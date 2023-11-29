A Room-By-Room Guide To Rug Sizes

Here’s how to find the right size for your space.

Laying down a new rug is an easy way to spruce up room feel and add a hit of warmth and colour. Whether you’re looking for a rug for your living room, dining room or bedroom, each space requires a different rug size. Here, we share a few tips to inform your next purchase.

How to determine rug sizes, by room

Optimal living room rug size

Generally speaking, you’ll need to choose a large rug. It should be big enough that the front legs of your couch and main chairs are on the rug. For this reason, 6 x 9 and 8 x 10 are the most common choices.

Optimal dining room rug size

A good rule of thumb is to aim for at least two feet of clearance on all sides—you should be able to comfortably pull out chairs and have all the dining table legs remain on the rug to avoid annoying snags.

Optimal kitchen rug size

Previously a rug-free zone, the kitchen is now a popular place to try out a fresh pattern and splash of colour. Hallway runner rugs are also a good option for this room. Place one beside your longest wall of cabinetry, and choose a busy pattern or an indoor/outdoor fabrication to hide or repel stains. Rag rugs are a washable and durable option.

Optimal bedroom rug size

You want a rug that’s wide enough for you to put your feet on it from both sides of the bed and long enough that the edge of the rug sticks out two to three feet from the foot of the bed. The rug doesn’t need to go all the way back to the head of the bed—you can lay it under ¾ of the bed’s length.

What size rug you choose will depend on the size of your bed. Rugs that are 6 x 9 and 8 x 10 work best with queen beds, while 9 x 12 are better suited to kings.

Optimal bathroom rug size

Placed in front of a vanity or a freestanding tub, a rug can add major decorative impact in the home’s most used room. Mats that are 2 x 3 or 3 x 5 should do the trick. Or, try a round rug.

Originally published in 2019, updated in 2023.