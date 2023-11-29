12 Round Rugs For Every Room Of Your Home

A round rug can be an eye-catching design choice. Here are 12 options we love, in a variety of styles that will suit any size room in your home.

When rug shopping, the size and shape of your room will determine the size and shape of your rug. (Be sure to check out our rug size buying guide to figure out the ideal dimensions.) Consider furniture, vent or outlet placement, as well as your personal style and how the room is used—for instance, lots of foot traffic versus none will help you determine pile thickness and colour.

How to style round rugs

A round rug can help open up a smaller space by softening the sharpness of the corners, accentuating a rounded feature like a curved wall or window, or creating a dramatic focal point.

They layer well over larger carpets, can visually break up an area for better flow and can instantly jazz up an entranceway. (For another entranceway option, consider the runner rug.) Don’t forget a rug pad to keep it it in place.

The best round rugs for every room and budget 2023

Here are 12 versatile round rugs of varying materials, colours and styles to enhance any space in your home.

Nuloom Rigo Handwoven Jute Rug, $65

An Amazon bestseller with over 22,000 ratings, this handwoven rug is made from the fibres of the jute plant, commonly found in South Asia. A well-loved and adaptable style that comes in 3- and 10-ft diameters, it brings a natural, textural element to the home.

This round rug is also perfect for high traffic areas because jute is durable and easy to clean. Aside from the natural hue shown here, it’s also available in off-white.

Nuloom Moroccan Blythe Area Rug, $82

Another bestseller with over 30,000 ratings, this multicoloured but still neutral rug comes in 4- and 10-ft diameters, and multiple colours and patterns. It’s made from polypropylene, a stain-resistant, washable and durable material perfect for busy areas. The Moroccan pattern has a cheery rainbow effect—it will go with any colour palette.

Gruhum Jute Area Rug, from $97

This charming jute rug comes in seven diameters from 3- to 9-ft. Larger round rugs are hard to come by; the 8-ft version of this one would be perfect under a farmhouse dining table or in an entryway to soak up mud and rain.

Burdette Soft Neutral Rug, from $184

This sweet farmhouse rug may be neutral in hue, but the pattern packs lots of personality. It’s medium-pile, made from a polypropylene-polyester blend and comes in three diameters. Use it to calm down a busy room or liven up an all-white one.

Simons Maison Dotted Mesh Round Rug, $248

This is a more muted Moroccan-inspired pattern that goes with everything and won’t look dated. It’s plush and soft, and made from polypropylene for easy clean up. The classic crosshatch in black and ivory is polished, yet still warm and inviting. Available in 5- and 6.5-ft diameters.

Jaque Checkered Rug, $385

At this point, the checkerboard pattern has evolved from a trend to a true classic. Also available in slate green and a neutral stone, we’re partial to the black-and-white version shown here. It comes in two piles—flatwoven and tufted—and in 6- and 8-ft diameters.

Like all Ruggables, this rug is machine washable, so don’t be afraid to use it in a dining room or bathroom.

Nuloom Tammara Bohemian Round Rug, from $177

We love the bright colours and homespun feel of this high-pile hand-braided round rug, available in 6- and 8-ft. diameters. However, it’s a bit of a delicate flower: It shouldn’t be placed in direct sunlight and isn’t machine washable. Instead, spot treat stains (although on the bright side, the bold pattern should conceal most of them).

Simons Maison Confetti Round Rug, $50

This sweet fringed round rug would look darling in a nursery, but the neutral palette and whimsical pattern works for other spaces too. Made from recycled cotton, it’s 4 ft in diameter, ideal for a bathroom, foyer or reading nook. It also layers well over a thicker carpet.

Alexia Diamond Rust Round Rug, $111 (on sale)

This diamond-patterned 6-ft round rug will warm up a sunny space. Made from polyester, it’s soft and lush, yet still pet-friendly and stain resistant. It’s also Oeko-Tex certified, which means it’s been manufactured in a sustainable way, using chemicals that are not harmful to your health.

Simons Maison Tufted Wool Round Rug, from $278

This 80 percent wool, 20 percent cotton rug is soft with a low pile and comes in black, fawn, dusky pink and khaki, in 5- and 7-ft diameters. The khaki, shown here, is practically a neutral. It fits into a variety of colour schemes and decor styles.

Jonathan Adler Gatsby Black & Gold Rug, from $487

The American designer Jonathan Adler is known for his eye for colour and sense of drama. This glam, Art Deco-inspired stunner—available in two piles and sizes—is just begging for a dramatic, dark space to call home.

Arvin Olano Ivory Balboa Textured Tile Round Rug, $300

Don’t worry about the dirt showing—this beautifully creamy tasselled 6-ft round rug is made from stain resistant, Oeko-Tex certified polypropylene.

Designed in collaboration with Arvin Olano, a content creator known for accessible luxury, the textured pile is soft and dynamic underfoot, and feels like a more expensive wool carpet.

