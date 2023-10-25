Made for hallways and other smaller spaces, runner rugs add warmth, colour and floor coverage for high-traffic areas in your home.

Typically less than three feet wide and up to 10 feet long, these specialty rugs help protect your carpet or hard flooring from wear and tear. Or, place in less unexpected locations for a touch of whimsy. Try adding a runner alongside your bed or in front of an entryway bench to make a room feel cozier and add visual interest.

The best runner rugs for every room and budget 2023

Anyone who has ever shopped online knows that too many options can be overwhelming. That’s especially true in the case of buying a runner rug. So we’ve narrowed down the options for you, and found great runners in a variety of price points, lengths and styles. From mid-century modern to minimalist to contemporary, there’s something for everyone.

Safavieh Hollywood Collection Runner Rug, from $130



Founded in 1914 and now based in the United States, Safavieh is a well-known brand for rugs and home furnishings. This style from the company’s mid-century modern-inspired collection is available in nine shapes and sizes. Choose from six- and ten-foot runners.

Perfect for colour-filled spaces, this plush and durable rug is made with synthetic fibres. It’s stain-resistant and non-shedding, making it ideal for high-traffic areas.

Aopota Runner Rug, from $40



This affordable runner in a classic design is available in seven different lengths so you can find just the right coverage. Made with non-shedding and stain-resistant synthetic fibres, it also features a silicone rubber backing to minimize slippage. Spot clean, or machine wash in cold water for bigger messes.

Lahome Boho Runner, from $104



Offered in multiple colours and lengths, this runner features hand-knotted tassels and a versatile, reversible herringbone pattern. Made with a cotton-and-polyester blend yarn, it’s ideal for use in bathrooms and kitchens, where it might get wet.

This runner is lightweight and machine washable, but needs to be air-dried. You’ll also need to buy a rug pad separately, because it can slide around a bit without one.

Elijah Farmhouse Seagrass Runner, from $139



You cannot go wrong with a natural fibre runner, which will complement virtually any decor style. Choose from a wide variety of sizes. This one is made in Canada from 100 percent seagrass. We also like that it’s bound—less opportunity for the edges to fray, plus the black border looks sharp.

But, as several reviewers note, you may need to purchase rug pad grippers to ensure it lays flat on the floor.

Blue Reverse Herringbone Washable Stain Resistant Area Rug, from $200 (on sale!)



Washable and stain-resistant, the six-foot version of this highly-rated runner from Rugs USA has a list price of $498 but is only $200 right now. It’s a 100 percent polyester rug that’s made in China and is certified to be free of certain harmful chemicals.

It features an incredibly low pile and stain-resistant finish and is easy to clean—important if you often have kid or pet messes to contend with. But even though it comes with a non-slip backing, you’ll have to buy a rug pad to keep it in place.

Southwestern Abstract Fringed Area Rug, $232



We love the soothing desert palette of this Botaniq collection eight-foot-long fringed runner. With free standard shipping and an affordable price, it’s a winner. Handmade in India, it’s a flatweave, low-pile rug made of jute and polyester that’s pet-friendly and is durable enough for use in high-traffic areas.

Langley Street Makenna Performance Shag Tasseled Rug, from $122 (on sale!)



Looking to add some texture and warmth to your space? Look no further than this cozy tasseled runner, available in a variety of lengths and currently on sale for 25 percent off. Made in Turkey, this polypropylene shag runner feels great to the touch and is stain resistant.

Keep in mind that it will need regular vacuuming. Use in combination with a rug pad.

EQ3 Tofino Hallway Runner, $200 (on sale!)



Available in limited quantities, Canadian retailer EQ3’s seven-foot Tofino runner is flatwoven. It’s also double-sided and the geometric pattern comes in two pleasing colour combinations: taupe or multi (shown here). Handmade in India, this premium, 100 percent wool carpet also comes with a one-year warranty against any material or workmanship issues.

Ruggable Morris & Co. Strawberry Thief Rug, from $354



Add heaps of personality to your home with this timeless, beautiful Ruggable runner, which features British textile artist William Morris’s iconic Strawberry Thief design. This rug comes in two lengths, is water- and stain-resistant, and you can launder it in your washing machine.

Choose between a flatwoven or tufted rug, and a standard or cushioned pad. Each rug is made-to-order, and Ruggable offers free shipping.

Mark Krebs Red Stripes Hallway Runner, $229



Available online through Simons, this vibrant, asymmetric-patterned seven-foot runner is designed in Montreal and handmade in India. Featuring a short fringe at the ends, it’s a flatwoven, pile-less kilim rug made with 80 percent wool and 20 percent cotton. You can spot clean it, but this is a rug that requires professional dry cleaning and should not be washed at home.

Ikea Korsning Rug, $50



If you’re on a budget, consider this flatweave polypropylene indoor-outdoor eight-foot runner. It’s highly rated by Ikea shoppers, has a cute striped design, and is water- and stain-resistant. Add the coordinating anti-slip underlay to your cart; it’s sold separately but required for this rug.

Article Parallel Runner, $239



Ideal for modern, minimalist interiors, this graphic eight-foot runner by Canadian brand Article is made of supple bamboo silk and cotton. Available in two colours, it requires a rug pad and a little bit of TLC—Article recommends only spot cleaning with a dry cloth or professionally cleaning.

Checkerboard Woven Shag Rag Rug, $109



Sold in multiple sizes and colours, this well-priced runner features a distinctive, checkerboard design and a cozy, shaggy texture. Available exclusively through Urban Outfitters, it’s made of recycled materials and is spot-clean only.

Ruggable Jonathan Adler Inkdrop Rug, from $323



Designed by American interior designer Jonathan Adler, this geometric runner—which Chatelaine‘s editor-in-chief owns and loves—features a minimalist, inkdrop-inspired design that works in both contemporary and mid-century-inspired homes.

Like other Ruggable designs, it is machine washable and water- and stain-resistant, and the pattern is available in a variety of shapes and sizes. You’ll need to use a coordinating rug pad for this runner because it can shift a bit without one.

While the products in this piece have been independently chosen by our editors, this article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.