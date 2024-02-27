The Best Dog Food Storage Containers

(Photo: iStock)
If my dogs had their way, I’d store their kibble in a giant mountain on the floor, buffet-style. But since they do not, I use a dog food storage container.
My personal pick is unconventional, but I chose it because it stores a large amount of food. (I have two active big dogs and my pick can hold an 11-kg bag of kibble.) It also has *most* of the features you should look for in a dog food storage container.
First and foremost, a good dog food storage container should be dog-proof. In my case, there’s just no way that my always peckish pups, a golden retriever and a doodle, can figure out how to open the lid—and not for lack of trying.
Secondly, a dog food storage container should be odour-proof. I keep mine in the kitchen, but you could never tell what’s inside.
Thirdly, look for a container that is designed well. My dogs can’t open the container I use, but I can do so easily. It also fits well with my kitchen decor.
A final factor to consider when purchasing a dog food storage container is whether it’s perfectly airtight. My storage container has a decent seal but it's not airtight, meaning that older kibble might not taste as fresh as it did the day I bought it. But I’ve had zero complaints thus far.
This stainless steel farmhouse-style dog food storage container is by far the most aesthetically pleasing option on our list. It has an airtight seal and is available in three sizes. This option, which holds 40 lbs, is the largest. Reviewers note it accommodates a large bag of kibble with ease.
Consider this collapsible model two containers in one. At full size, it can accommodate up to 15 lbs of dog kibble. When collapsed, it can hold half that amount, making it another good option for travel. It’s made from food grade-, BPA-free material, it has a silicone seal and magnetic snap, and it also includes a scoop.
A great option for households with multiple dogs, this large vault-style container can hold up to 54 lbs of kibble. It’s tough enough to leave outdoors, is made from food grade-, BPA-free plastic and is guaranteed to remain free from water damage. Amazon reviewers love the sturdy construction and tight twist lock; one swears that their picky eater enjoys his kibble more because this container keeps it tasting fresh.
This sturdy container is made from recycled, food-grade BPA-free materials, features an airtight lid that locks in freshness and comes with a scoop. It can accommodate up to 35 lbs of small-size kibble and slightly less than 35 lbs of larger kibble.
This food-grade BPA-free storage container wins on two fronts. For starters, it’s massive. As many reviewers note, it can accommodate a large bag of kibble. Secondly, it’s on wheels—making it easy to store out of sight, and then roll out at meal time.
Okay, this is a) on the expensive side and b) technically a garbage can, but it has served me incredibly well as a dog food storage container for more than 10 years. I love that it’s hands-free to open and also—as I mentioned—that it’s able to store a large amount of kibble.
As a result, I only need to refill it one or two times a month. I keep a measuring scoop inside the bin so that I can easily dole out the right amount of food at mealtime. As previously noted, it’s not technically airtight but I have not found this to be an issue. It’s available in brushed stainless steel or white.
Simplehuman also makes a dedicated pet food storage container that’s available in three finishes: brushed stainless steel, white and this sharp matte black.
