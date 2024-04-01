12 Chic Bathroom Accessories From Amazon

Think of how changing your shoes, hair, makeup or jewellery can change the mood of an outfit. Bathroom accessories are just as fun to mix and match. Every bathroom has a mix of the same pieces—toilet, sink, shower, tub—and accessories are where you can make your mark. (Especially if you're renting, or have zero plans to renovate.)
“Little accents of playfulness draw the eye and show your personality,” says Lindsay Soomet, designer and owner of Sooka Studio in Hamilton, Ont. “Start by choosing one item you love, whether it’s a shower curtain or round rug, art or a towel, and draw from that.”
For basics like bathroom hardware and storage containers, classic shapes and finishes will help your more playful picks pop, but you don’t have to stick to any old-fashioned design rules. “Mix metals, materials, textures, patterns, metals,” says Soomet. “These bring layers and depth.”
Turkish Hand Towels, $20 for two
Turkish cotton absorbs water quickly thanks to its lightweight texture. These gorgeous hand towels are made with organic cotton in 10 colours (including gray, shown here). They wear well, getting softer with wash.
Teak Soap Dish, $10
Teak is naturally water-resistant, which is why it's often used on bathroom accessories. We love the slanted waterfall design of this soap dish, which allows the suds to drain out so you don't get that icky soapy scum at the bottom.
Stackable Storage Drawer Organizers, $34 for four
These top ten bestselling storage containers are the kind of functional basics organization experts adore. Ideal for corralling smaller items and perfect for makeup, nail and skincare-lovers.
Cherry Toilet Brush, $19
Cute toilet brush aren’t words I’d usually connect, but every bathroom needs one, so why not one shaped like a cherry?
Seagrass Tissue Box Cover, $24
Natural fibres add warmth to a space in a simple way. This seagrass cover holds a standard rectangular tissue box and is a small detail that can help tie a theme together.
Marble-Look Toothbrush Holder
We love this marble-patterned toothbrush holder with bamboo dividers because it has enough space for wider-bottomed electric toothbrushes (signed, a parent with multiple electric toothbrushes in varying sizes).
Teak Expandable Bathtub Tray, $76
For people who take their baths seriously, this ultimate bathtub tray has a spot for everything and expands to fit most tubs. There’s a rest for your tablet or book, a spot for your drink(s) of choice, a safe slot to keep electronics dry.
You Look Good Bath Mat, $25
Would this not be the best message to wake up to? Available in five colours, including a variety of pinks, so we can all manifest self-confidence in the morning. (Find more of our favourite bath mats.)
Five-Piece Bathroom Hardware Set, $66
This popular stainless steel set comes with a handy double towel bar, hand towel and toilet paper bars and two wall hooks, in chrome, nickel and oil-rubbed bronze finishes (the latter shown here). The sleek, cylindrical style will blend into any bathroom.
Plastic Storage Container With Bamboo Lid, $19 for four
Keep your must-haves close at hand in these counter-worthy containers. We like the classic shape and style, as well as the fact that the lids are incredibly easy to open. They're also relatively shatterproof in case they take a tumble off your vanity.
Shower Caddy Shelf, $25 for two
Strong and made from rust proof alloy steel, these popular wire shelves hold up to 40 pounds. They attach with adhesive to most tile materials and come in packs of different sizes and shades. You can’t go wrong with simple solutions that last.
32-oz Pump Dispenser Bottle, $26 for four
Enhance that showering-at-the-spa feeling with clear, oversized pump dispensers for your shampoo, conditioner and body wash. They hold a large amount so you’ll have to refill less often. When you do, a handy funnel and chalk labels are included.
This article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.
