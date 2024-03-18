Amazon Big Spring Sale: The Best Cleaning Deals

As you head into spring cleaning season, chances are you’ll need to replenish a few supplies. (You might also need some cleaning inspo. Check out these five tips from Calgary’s Go Clean Go.)
Well, you're in luck, because there are loads of cleaning products on sale during the first-ever Amazon Big Spring Sale.
This massive sales event runs from March 20 to March 25. Similar to Prime Days, the exclusive deals are available to Amazon Prime members only, with savings of up to 50% off or more on hundreds of items—including beauty products and kitchen gear.
Not a member? Not to worry. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial Amazon Prime membership and still take full advantage of all the Big Spring Sale deals. Membership also includes free, fast shipping, access to Prime Video and other perks. (After the trial month, the monthly membership fee is $9.99, but you can cancel anytime.)
A steam cleaner is a multi-tasking spring cleaning machine—our editor-in-chief could not believe what a great job hers does at cleaning grimy grout. They're also just the ticket for cleaning flooring, windows and even range hoods, no products required. We also like the jaunty yellow hue of this model.
Blue Dawn detergent has amassed a cult following because it does a lot more than just clean dishes—though it also does that incredibly well. Fans rave about its effectiveness for many other household tasks, from sanitizing countertops to cleaning stainless steel. This three-pack also comes with a set of two non-scratch scrubber sponges.
If you’ve been curious about robot vacuums but balked at the price of some models, take a look at this incredibly affordable option. It offers six cleaning modes, can be programmed from an app and is small enough to fit into tight spaces. It also offers strong suction: 2,200 Pa to be precise (read more about what this measure means in our guide to the best vacuum cleaners).
We love this durable paper towel alternative. These reusable, biodegradable and compostable sponge cloths are made from wood pulp and cotton. They absorb up to 20 times their weight and can be machine washed up to 200 times.
Chatelaine named this vacuum “best budget cordless” in our recent vacuum cleaner guide—and thanks to the Amazon Big Spring Sale it’s now even more affordable. It’s lightweight with powerful suction and also converts to a hand vacuum.
If you don’t already own a Swiffer mop, this kit is for you. It includes a battery-powered mop, two pad refills, a container of fresh-scent cleaning solution and two batteries. The mop itself features hundreds of scrubbing strips and a swivel head that easily maneuvers into tricky spaces.
These multi-tasking Tide Pods have stain-removing and colour-protecting properties. They also work in both hot and cold water. Note: Several other Tide products are discounted for the five-day sale, so check out the Tide Store to see what other big deals you can find.
This 4.16L jug of Downy can soften up to 190 loads of laundry while fighting wrinkles, fuzz, static, fading and stretching. Reviewers love the light scent and the fact that it's gentle on sensitive skin.
