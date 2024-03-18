Advertisement
Amazon Big Spring Sale: The Best Cleaning Deals

Whether you need to stock up on brand-name products or tools, there are serious deals to be had during this five-day sales event.
By Maureen Halushak
Updated March 20, 2024
As you head into spring cleaning season, chances are you’ll need to replenish a few supplies. (You might also need some cleaning inspo. Check out these five tips from Calgary’s Go Clean Go.)

Well, you're in luck, because there are loads of cleaning products on sale during the first-ever Amazon Big Spring Sale.

What is Amazon’s Big Spring Sale?

This massive sales event runs from March 20 to March 25. Similar to Prime Days, the exclusive deals are available to Amazon Prime members only, with savings of up to 50% off or more on hundreds of items—including beauty products and kitchen gear.

Not a member? Not to worry. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial Amazon Prime membership and still take full advantage of all the Big Spring Sale deals. Membership also includes free, fast shipping, access to Prime Video and other perks. (After the trial month, the monthly membership fee is $9.99, but you can cancel anytime.)

The best Amazon Big Spring Sale cleaning product deals

Waitbird Steam Cleaner, $112 (25% off)

A yellow Waitbird steam cleaner, in a post about Amazon Big Spring Sale deals

A steam cleaner is a multi-tasking spring cleaning machine—our editor-in-chief could not believe what a great job hers does at cleaning grimy grout. They're also just the ticket for cleaning flooring, windows and even range hoods, no products required. We also like the jaunty yellow hue of this model.

Dawn EZ-Squeeze Ultra Dish Soap Dishwashing Liquid, $13 for 3 x 650-mL (25% off)

A three-pack of Dawn blue dish detergent as part of Amazon Big Spring Sale cleaning products.

Blue Dawn detergent has amassed a cult following because it does a lot more than just clean dishes—though it also does that incredibly well. Fans rave about its effectiveness for many other household tasks, from sanitizing countertops to cleaning stainless steel. This three-pack also comes with a set of two non-scratch scrubber sponges.

Lefant Robot Vacuum, $151 (51% off)

A white Lefant robot vacuum as part of Amazon Big Spring Sale cleaning products.

If you’ve been curious about robot vacuums but balked at the price of some models, take a look at this incredibly affordable option.  It offers six cleaning modes, can be programmed from an app and is small enough to fit into tight spaces. It also offers strong suction: 2,200 Pa to be precise (read more about what this measure means in our guide to the best vacuum cleaners). 

Eulnars Swedish Dish Cloths, $22 for 8 (10% off)

An eight pack of Swedish dish clothes with a fruit print, in a post on Amazon Big Spring Sale cleaning products.

We love this durable paper towel alternative. These reusable, biodegradable and compostable sponge cloths are made from wood pulp and cotton. They absorb up to 20 times their weight and can be machine washed up to 200 times.

Tineco A10 Essentials Cordless Stick Vacuum, $179 (22% off)

A lightweight Tineco stick vacuum, part of Amazon Big Spring Sale cleaning deals.

Chatelaine named this vacuum “best budget cordless” in our recent vacuum cleaner guide—and thanks to the Amazon Big Spring Sale it’s now even more affordable. It’s lightweight with powerful suction and also converts to a hand vacuum.

Swiffer PowerMop Multi-Surface Mop Kit, $30 (25% off)

A Swiffer power mop kit as part of the Amazon Big Spring Sale cleaning products

If you don’t already own a Swiffer mop, this kit is for you. It includes a battery-powered mop, two pad refills, a container of fresh-scent cleaning solution and two batteries. The mop itself features hundreds of scrubbing strips and a swivel head that easily maneuvers into tricky spaces.

Tide 4-in-1 Ultra Oxi Pods, 85 pods for $25

A container of Tide Ultra Oxi Pods as part of the Amazon Big Spring Sale cleaning deals

These multi-tasking Tide Pods have stain-removing and colour-protecting properties. They also work in both hot and cold water. Note: Several other Tide products are discounted for the five-day sale, so check out the Tide Store to see what other big deals you can find.

Downy Ultra Laundry Liquid Fabric Softener, $14 for 4.16L (25% off)

A jug of Downy fabric softener, as part of Amazon Big Spring Sale Cleaning Deals

This 4.16L jug of Downy can soften up to 190 loads of laundry while fighting wrinkles, fuzz, static, fading and stretching. Reviewers love the light scent and the fact that it's gentle on sensitive skin.

This article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.

