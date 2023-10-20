13 Cute Christmas Stockings For Your Mantel

There’s nothing better than finding Christmas stockings filled with treats hanging from the mantel on the morning of December 25.

Whether you’re starting a new family tradition or adding to your collection, you’ll want to have a stocking for everyone on your list. We’ve got you covered with gorgeous Christmas stockings that range from classic to sweet to quirky. There’s even an option for the dog.

The Best Christmas Stockings To Shop Now

Kunyida Six-Pack Knitted Christmas Stockings, $36

Are matching stockings your favourite? If so, this affordable set of six rustic cable-knit Christmas stockings is for you. Hang it facing left or right thanks to a double-sided pattern. And the stretchy knit leaves lots of room for stuffing.

Shop Now

Valery Madelyn Woodland Fox Christmas Stocking, $27

You would have to have a heart two sizes too small to deny the cuteness of this fox Christmas stocking. Its faux-fur finish and plaid scarf are perfect if you’re going for a winter woodland vibe this season. And at 21-inches deep, it’s a great pick if Santa is feeling extra generous.

Shop Now

Simons Maison Pompom Christmas Stocking, $24

Add a touch of whimsy to your holiday decor with this charming felt number that is handmade in Nepal. Decorated with colourful pompoms, this otherwise minimalist grey stocking will stand out wherever you hang it.

Shop Now

L.L. Bean Santa Sack, $35

This generously sized bag in a pretty plaid pattern makes the perfect stocking. (Or, reuse it as a gift bag for years to come.) You can also monogram it to make it extra special.

Shop Now

HGTV Home Collection Boho Snowflake Stocking, $55

Dreaming of a white Christmas? This snowflake-embroidered stocking will help you get there. Its brightly coloured tassels add plenty of charm and a little boho flair. It’s also wide and deep, with lots of room for presents.

Shop Now

Anthropologie Wavy Faux Fur Stocking, $44

This faux-fur stocking is as soft as can be. Its unique texture makes it standout, and the versatile creamy colour fits in nicely with just about any holiday decor style.

Shop Now

Oui Knit Striped Stocking, $40

Want to give your Christmas decor a cozy touch? This 100 percent wool stocking has a lovely homemade feel. With candy-cane stripes rendered in an array of joyful hues, it’s sure to become your holiday mantel’s new focal point.

Shop Now

West Elm Christmas Tree Felt Stocking, $52

If you lean toward a minimal aesthetic, finding a stocking to match can be a challenge. We love this sleek hand-felted wool option, embellished with a cheery star-topped Christmas tree.

Shop Now

H&M Christmas Stocking, $20

Looking to add to your holiday decor collection on a budget? Look no further than this classic red velvet stocking trimmed with a fuzzy white fold. Choose a red or green one, each with a cute pom-pom charm.

Shop Now

Glizthome Hooked Christmas Stocking, $67

This hooked Christmas stocking is purrfect for the cat—or cat lover—in your life. We love the classic colour palette and folksy country feel, and also the fact that it’s machine washable. Not a cat person? Not a problem: There’s also an equally adorable dog version.

Shop Now

Country Living Christmas Stocking, $22

The sweet chickadee pattern on this black-and-white toile print stocking melted our hearts. (Chatelaine loves birds.) The pattern is double-sided so it can be hung in either direction, and it’s also machine washable. Red detailing adds the perfect amount of festive cheer.

Shop Now

Pottery Barn Stewart Plaid Bone Pet Stocking, $37

Santa will definitely know who this uniquely shaped plaid stocking is for. (Unless he’s a real bonehead.) At 14-inches deep, it’s just the right size for a rawhide and a small toy.

Shop Now

Anthropologie Velvet Ernestine Stocking, $50

This quilted velvet stocking is truly glam. We love the sweet scalloped edge and star embroidery. And at 23-inches deep, it’s also spacious. The green-and-white version is equally adorable.

Shop Now

While the product in this piece has been independently chosen by our editors, this article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.