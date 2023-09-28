How to pick one, what size—and style—to get, and everything else you need to deck out the base of your tree.

You spend all this time decorating your Christmas tree, only to have it sitting in either a fugly tree stand (if you have a real tree) or base (if it’s fake). Enter the Christmas tree skirt, an extremely grown-up item to own that makes the bottom of your tree as photo-ready as the top.

But the best Christmas tree skirts aren’t just for prettifying your greenery—they can also serve a practical purpose by catching falling needles from real trees. So what should you look for in a tree skirt? Do you really need one? (We went deep, people.)

We asked Toronto-based prop stylist Catherine Doherty, who has styled many a Christmas tree, to share her best tree-skirt tips—and her advice was even more helpful than we thought possible.

What size tree skirt should you buy?

A good rule of thumb when purchasing a tree skirt, Doherty says, is to have the skirt the same size as the width of your tree’s branches or a little bit larger (up to 15 cm or so). So, say, if the branches of your tree are 140 cm in diameter, you’d want a tree skirt that’s up to 155 cm in diameter and no smaller than 140 cm in diameter.

What style of tree skirt should you get?

Doherty recommends looking at your own interior (and tree!) style to find inspiration. “If it’s rustic,” she says, “Try plaid or burlap. If it’s minimalist, white fabric is great. If it’s eclectic, choose a knit or vintage skirt. If it’s Scandi, a layered fake fur is perfect. If you’re a full-out, over-the-top Christmas fanatic, choose a skirt with a printed Christmas scene or glitzy finishes.”

What material should a tree skirt be made of?

If you have a real Christmas tree, remember you need to water it—and the base of the tree can get wet. Choose a fabric that can withstand a bit of moisture, like a synthetic or faux fur. And skirts won’t protect your floor from water spills, so put down a garbage bag or tarp first before covering it with your skirt.

20 Beautiful Christmas Tree Skirts

WBHome Christmas Tree Skirt/Amazon



This thick knit skirt is basically a festive Christmas sweater in tree skirt form—plus it’s larger than some of the other skirts available on Amazon—132 cm, or 52 in.—making it a great option for bigger trees.

N&T NIETING/Amazon



Hardwearing natural hessian jute burlap adorned with faux snow sets an outdoorsy, farmhouse vibe.

L.L. Bean



The classically preppy retailer loves nothing more than a monogram, so of course this skirt can be adorned with your initials (or perhaps something cheeky, taking a page from the boat tote trend). Plus, the plaid channels a traditional, Christmas-at-Balmoral that will never go out of style.

The Holiday Aisle/Wayfair



Hey, Santa has his uniform, red with white trim, and so does this tree skirt, which is both jolly and kind of minimal, a hard balance to pull off.

Wayfair Knit Christmas Tree Skirt



The striped popcorn knit makes it look handmade, but this skirt is actually a well-priced number from Wayfair that’s machine washable, to boot (unlike many other skirts!)

Lowe’s Green Christmas Tree Skirt

This velvet option checks all the holiday boxes: a deep, luxurious green (a lovely Christmas hue when done well but one that can skew bilious if done poorly), scalloped shape, even tiny jingle bells.

Traditional Embroidered Tree Skirt



Holly—which ripens in winter—is one of the oldest wintertime decorations; here its berries adorn a lovely linen skirt topped off with a bow.

Wayfair Red and Gold Skirt



The buttons and white whip-stitched scalloped border lend a crafty feel without being too much, while the bright hue will make your tree base merry.

Christmas Flower Tree Skirt



3D felt and leatherette poinsettias lend depth and drama to this skirt (though they *might* make gift placement challenging, depending on how laden your tree is).

Sew Your Own: Fabric Spark



Crafty? You can totally sew your own Christmas tree skirt! This pattern is beginner friendly, and a good way to work on your curve-sewing skills. Plus, there’s no holiday decoration like a handmade one.

Crate & Barrel Chunky Knit Skirt

This cozy, ultra-soft Christmas tree skirt hugs the base of your tree like a throw blanket.

Crate & Barrel Velvet Christmas Tree Skirt



Machine washable quilted organic cotton velvet makes for both homey vibes and easy care. (It’s also monogrammable).

West Elm Minimalist Tree Skirt



Pompoms add flair to an otherwise minimal white wool felt skirt without taking attention away from the star of the show: the tree.

West Elm Fair Trade Christmas Tree Skirt



Made of hand-felted wool in a Fair Trade-certified factory, this timelessly pretty skirt gets subtle shimmer from tiny gold stars.

Etsy Felted Pom-Pom Skirt



Fleece and satin ribbon plus a pompom fringe and snowflake pattern make for a softly inviting tree skirt that’s handmade by a small Canadian business.

Etsy Patchwork Skirt



The metallic and green colour, plus the pointed trim, make for a truly unique (and beautiful) quilted skirt that’s handmade in Canada.

Etsy Handmade Quilt Skirt



The quilting is classic, but the shape—square—sets it apart. Handmade in Canada of machine-washable cotton, it keeps the holiday theme going with a festive colour scheme.

Etsy Quilted Christmas Tree Skirt

Perhaps you’d prefer six corners to four? We love how the different patterns in red, green, white and black combine into a varied whole—plus how the 100 percent cotton is easily washable and the hand-sewn binding lends extra durability.

Handmade Multicolour Knit Skirt



Like a treasured throw turned into a tree skirt, this handmade crocheted number is made of acrylic, so care is easy (just throw it in the washing machine).

Secondhand

Why buy new? Buying secondhand will save you money (and is way better for the environment). Poshmark has a ton of vintage and/or lightly used options, or try your local Facebook Marketplace.

Can I make my own tree skirt?

Darn tootin’. There are lots of DIY patterns available for free online or at your local fabric store. Doherty says if you’re crafty but don’t sew, try buying a plain skirt and zhuzhing it up with a glue gun and pom poms or tassel trim.

Or, buy fabric and gather it higher on the base of your tree, then secure it with twine or ribbon. (“Second-hand shops have vintage tablecloths that would work well for this too,” Doherty says.)

