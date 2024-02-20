How I Learned To Love Winter Walking

Fast-forward two decades, and Venema now walks 20 km or more a week, 52 weeks of the year. What gets the now-65-year-old out the door on cold days? The social aspect of walking in a group and her year-round love of being outdoors. “You get these glorious sunny days in the winter, when the sun is reflecting off the snow,” she says. “Sunlight and fresh air do so much for your health and your mood.”