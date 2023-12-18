Peloton’s Leanne Hainsby Is Spreading Joy—And Awareness

Nearly one year after revealing her cancer diagnosis, the beloved spin instructor talks about going public, giving up alcohol and “the gift” of knowing your body.

If you’ve ever taken one of Peloton instructor Leanne Hainsby’s spin classes, you know that the 36-year-old is pure effervescence on a bike. (This is a woman who envisions Oz’s Yellow Brick Road during climbs, while the rest of us are swearing under our breath.) So it was especially shocking when the beloved London-based instructor revealed in January 2023 that she had been battling breast cancer for the past five months.

“Two days before my best friend’s funeral, I found a lump in my breast,” she wrote on Instagram. Already dealing with unimaginable tragedy, Hainsby was diagnosed with early triple-positive breast cancer in August 2022 after initially being told the lump was a hormonal cyst. (“I knew it wasn’t a cyst,” she says.)

In the months that followed, she underwent IVF, chemotherapy, a lumpectomy and radiotherapy. She continued to teach three to four Peloton classes a week—“teaching was a sparkly hour in the day,” says Hainsby—only taking three weeks off to recover from the lumpectomy.

By the time she decided to share her cancer diagnosis with the world, she knew that her cancer treatment thus far had worked and that she was about to move on to radiotherapy. And so, on January 27, she made her post, put her phone down and left the house she shares with her fiancé, fellow Peloton instructor Ben Alldis. Their destination? Dopamine Land, an interactive art experience billed as entering “a world of happiness.”

Hainsby is a big believer in energy—the energy she puts out into the world, and the energy she receives back—and she knew she needed to shore herself up for the shock her fans would experience upon reading her post.

“I had already processed my diagnosis, and so had my loved ones,” she says. “But sharing it with the world meant that many people would be starting out at step one, so to speak, and I had to be strong for that.”

Unsurprisingly, Hainsby received a groundswell of support—and also heard from many people who were undergoing treatment themselves. “By sharing my story, I knew that I might inspire and motivate someone who might find themselves in the same situation,” she says.

Nearly one year later, Hainsby—who received the all-clear in April 2023 at her three-month post-treatment scan—talks to Chatelaine about going public with her diagnosis, giving up alcohol and the importance of knowing your body.

What was the first thought that went through your head after you posted about your diagnosis?

That I didn’t have to hide anymore. I didn’t have to look like someone who is healthy when I’m going through cancer. [While fans were shocked to learn she had cancer, Hainsby—who lost half of her hair during treatment—later wrote on Instagram that “to me, the change in myself was so obvious.”]

From the outside, it seems like you are a relentlessly positive person. How did you stay in this headspace during the past year and a half?

I think it’s important to be honest and say that I didn’t always feel positive. I had days where I would be amazed that I made it from my bed to the sofa. [She has credited her Peloton classes with giving her focus and sparkle in an “otherwise incredibly tough time.”]

People often don’t know the best way to support a friend with cancer. What was meaningful to you while you were going through treatment?

My mom and Ben really did their homework on the terminology and my treatment plan. To have people in your corner to take on the practical side of things; helping you break it down and being with you at the appointments if you’re unable to take anything more in—it feels less scary.

Also, one of my friends gave me a brightly coloured blanket that I took to chemo treatments and to the hospital. It felt like a hug from them.

Ultimately, just keep being the friend that you are. When you think it’s over, it isn’t over. Keep checking. Even when someone is moving forward, cancer never really goes away.

You’re such a joyful person online and during your classes. Did the way you experience joy change after your diagnosis?

My relationship to everything changed! I think that I used to find a lot of what I thought was joy by going out and drinking with my friends and staying out too late.

Now, I’ve stopped drinking, and I’m focussed on reducing the stress on my body. I think my lifestyle is a lot calmer.

I had about a month between being diagnosed and starting chemotherapy treatment, and I did a round of IVF. After IVF and before chemo, we got our puppy [a black-and-white cocker spaniel named Jags]. And now when I think of joy, I think of her. Going for walks with her, laying on the sofa with her. I look at her and think, I’m so grateful for you.

Tell me more about why you decided to stop drinking.

I had toyed with the idea before. I wouldn’t say that I drank a lot, but I would definitely have a couple of glasses of prosecco to avoid any anxiety at events, or when I was celebrating with my friends we’d have Champagne.

I stopped drinking when I went into treatment, and then I felt so great, I thought, “Actually I’m going to do six months.” Then six months turned into a year.

I love the benefits. I have better sleep and I feel less anxious. In actual fact, one of the reasons I drank was because I thought it would stop me from feeling anxious, but I feel more confident now turning up to things and not drinking.

I feel like I have better connections with people. The positives of not drinking outweigh the negatives.

Was it hard to tell people that you were now alcohol-free?

One thing that I found really helpful was having a closed reply. I would say, I don’t drink anymore. As opposed to, I’m not drinking tonight.

It also helps to have a really strong reason why you’re not drinking. My reason why is that we really want to have a family, and I want to be as health conscious as possible.

In my friend group there’s maybe half of us who don’t drink and half that do, so it hasn’t changed much. That initial first month is tough. But you’ll find other ways to let loose.

Many people, myself included, view alcohol as a treat. How do you treat yourself these days?

After I stopped drinking, I needed to re-figure out what my treat looked like. And I realized feeling healthy is my treat, because I know what it’s like not to feel good.

Ben and I recently treated ourselves to an infrared sauna and ice bath. It’s a way for us to connect and feel good that replaces having a glass of wine together. But to be honest, we’re not using the ice bath as much as we thought we would [laughs].

What is one thing you’d like all women to know about breast health?

It’s so important to know what feels right and wrong with your body.

I work closely with CoppaFeel [a U.K.-based breast cancer awareness charity] and their mantra is “Feel it on the first.” On the first day of every month, go through your check. Doing this monthly allows you to get to know your body, and get to know what you’re checking for. If you don’t understand your body, it’s really hard to advocate for yourself.

Give yourself the gift of knowing what you’re checking for. Knowledge is power, and you want to get ahead of this.