This Canadian Running Shoe Is Made For Women

When Lindsay Housman was in her early 40s, she started to experience tennis elbow. Two years later, foot pain kicked in. “I thought, ‘Okay, my hormones are changing, I’m now having pain in different parts of my body. How is this related?’” Housman, who works at Vancouver-based Native Shoes, started thinking about the impact that a lifetime of hormonal and physical changes might have on foot biomechanics. She quickly realized two things. For one, absolutely no research existed on the topic. For another, few running shoes were designed specifically for women—most are simply smaller and lighter versions of men’s shoes. And so the idea for Hettas was born.

Housman launched the brand in 2023; it now includes three designs informed by research conducted in partnership with Simon Fraser University. All three have a lightweight plastic midsole plate, which enhances stability and efficiency, as well as a deeper toe box (women’s toes curve upward more than men’s, and we typically keep our toenails longer), a lower ankle collar (to accommodate lower ankle bones) and a narrower heel cup to prevent heel slippage and reduce pressure on the Achilles tendon (the loss of estrogen that results from menopause can weaken tendons, ligaments and fascia, and contribute to a loss of elasticity). They’ve been tested extensively among female runners of all ages—many of whom have told Housman they’re now running pain-free for the first time in years.

Hettas Alma Tempo, $238

“Women are half of the running population, but they fall out of race entries at age 55,” Housman says. “Is it because of foot pain? Can the right gear help?” She’s determined to find out through ongoing research with SFU.

“Finally,” says Dr. Eliza Pierko, a sports medicine specialist at Loyola Medicine in Chicago, when I tell her about Hettas. (Pierko is also a runner, and she once saved a fellow marathoner’s life mid-race—but that’s another story.)

Female runners often turn up at Pierko’s office complaining about heel pain and fallen arches, which can be caused by hormone fluctuations. “They often can’t wear the same running shoes they’ve worn previously,” she says, and they now need more cushioning or arch support, or even a larger size. (Feet often get wider and longer as we age.) She recommends getting professionally fitted for new shoes at a running store or by a physiotherapist; a fitter can also advise on whether you’d benefit from inserts. Finding the right shoe, says Pierko—alongside specific stretches and foot exercises—can be a gamechanger in terms of foot pain.

I’m 48 and I’ve been wearing my Hettas Alma Tempos for about three months while

I train for a fall marathon. They’re lighter and less cushioned than my old shoes, and they took a few runs to break in, but now I’m convinced they make me zippier. While I don’t suffer from foot pain (yet), I do want to keep running for as long as possible—and I love wearing a shoe made by a Canadian brand that wants to help me do just that.