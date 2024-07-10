Chin Hair Is Normal. Here’s How To Deal With It

Laser hair removal uses amplified light to target the follicle and can be more comfortable for some women, says Beach. It's ideal for dark hair, as the melanin will best absorb the light of the laser.



If you're dealing with grey, blond or pesky individual hairs, try electrolysis, says Yadav. It uses an electric current to destroy the hair root, and though it’s also an effective method for taming sprouts, some people may experience slight tingling during the procedure.