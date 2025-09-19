Our Editors’ Favourite Sleep Accessories For A Better Night’s Rest

There are a few fundamentals to a good night’s sleep: limited distractions, a calm and relaxing sleep environment, a consistent bedtime routine. But if catching zzzs doesn’t come naturally—or if those fundamentals are too often hard to come by—it doesn’t hurt to get some external help.

Here are Team Chatelaine’s favourite tried-and-true sleep accessories to help you rest a little easier.

A Clock That Wakes You With Light: Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light, $175

During a vacation, I realized how relaxing it is to wake up to sunlight slowly filling my room. This bedside alarm mimics a natural sunrise, starting at a deep orange light and progressing, over the course of 30 minutes, to bright white. It also has a sunset timer that does the reverse, allowing your eyes to adjust to the night. —Aimee Nishitoba, art director

Unlike most people, I get some of my best sleep on airplanes. I credit this genius contraption, which hooks on the tray table and acts as an adjustable footrest. It helps relieve pressure on my back and makes it easier to find a comfortable position. —Andréanne Dion, senior editor, style, beauty and travel

An Alarm Clock That Keeps You From Doomscrolling: Loftie Clock, $245

I am guilty of doing what all sleep experts say is one of the most disruptive things to your rest: doomscrolling in bed. My phone is almost always plugged in next to me on my nightstand because it doubles as my alarm, and as a result I’ll often give into the temptation to read Reddit or swipe through Instagram when I can’t fall asleep. Enter the Loftie Clock, an alarm clock that is as functional as it is beautiful. It comes with a built-in white noise machine and a two-phase alarm system that wakes you up more naturally. I’ve used it for the past few months, and I’ve found myself reaching for my phone a lot less—a win for me and my sleep deprivation. —Erica Lenti, deputy editor, features

The Most Basic Earplugs: Life Brand Shaped Foam Earplugs, $13 for 24

I’ve been sleeping with fluorescent orange foam earplugs, favoured by construction workers and concert goers, since I moved to Toronto 25 years ago. These bargain-priced babies fit perfectly and offer optimal sound dulling thanks to the flanged design, which is—as I’ve learned from experience—crucial. —Maureen Halushak, editor-in-chief

A White Noise Machine You Already Own: iPhone Background Sounds and Ambient Music

A little-known feature on the iPhone is Background Sounds, a set of calming tones such as ocean waves and rain, located within accessibility settings. I have both Background Sounds and Ambient Music (four free playlists available with iOS 18.4+) added to my Control Centre for any time I need an aural break. —A.N.