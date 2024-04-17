What Is Pink Matcha?

(Photo illustration: Gracia Soenarjo)
Chances are you’ve heard of matcha, a special type of powdered Japanese green tea. But what exactly is “pink matcha,” the eye-catching trend that’s been showing up all over Tik Tok and Instagram?
The term “pink matcha” is a bit confusing. Some people mean a two-tone drink made from matcha combined with a pink layer, such as Starbucks' off-menu "pink drink" topped with cold foam blended with matcha. The pink layer gets its colour from any number of ingredients such as beetroot powder, rose petals or strawberries.
Others are referring to something that is not actually matcha at all, but an almost otherworldly, dazzling powder made from dried dragon fruit. Named for its bright, spiky peel, dragon fruit grows on giant night-blooming cacti. It is native to Mexico, Central and South America, where the fruit is called pitaya or pitahaya.
This version of “pink matcha,” also commonly known as “pitaya powder” or “dragon fruit powder,” comes from a type of dragon fruit which has brilliant reddish pink flesh studded with tiny, crunchy, edible black seeds, as opposed to the white-fleshed variety that you may have seen in the grocery store. Depending on the brand, the powder can range from pink to purple in colour.
If you’re looking to brighten your day, it’s a vibrant addition to any food or drink that would benefit from a touch of sweetness and a pop of neon colour.
In contrast to dragon fruit’s vivid colour and flashy appearance, the taste of both the fresh and dried, powdered dragon fruit is surprisingly understated. Similar to the fruit, dragon fruit powder tastes mildly sweet and refreshing, with hints of pear, kiwi, strawberry and watermelon.
Because of its subtle flavour, dragon fruit powder combines well with a seemingly endless variety of culinary creations, both savoury and sweet. Start with a teaspoon and add more if needed. You can mix the powder in directly, or you can try whisking it in a small amount of warm water first to make it easier to blend.
Lighter coloured beverages and foods are ideal pairings as they allow the colour of dragon fruit powder to really shine. Its stunning hue can be used to enhance smoothies, icing, lattes, cocktails, cheesecake and many other concoctions without imparting much flavour apart from a hint of sweetness. There’s even recipes for dragon fruit powder pasta!
Dragon fruit powder is a nice addition to many baked goods such as macarons and bread. However, heating dragon fruit powder above 70C will cause it to fade to a peachy pink colour that’s still pretty but not as dramatic. The higher the temperature and the longer the exposure, the more the colour will fade.
Dragon fruit powder is low in sugar and fat, and it contains small amounts of fibre and nutrients such as vitamin C, iron and magnesium. Unlike traditional matcha, it is caffeine-free.
It’s possible that the compounds which give dragon fruit powder its bright colour, called betalains, could help lower cholesterol, reduce blood sugar and decrease inflammation. However, almost all of the studies on dragon fruit powder so far have been done in the lab or in animals. The results have not been conclusive, and more research is still needed.
Ancient Choice Organic Red Dragon Fruit Powder, $29 for 114 g
This USDA-certified organic option has a vivid purple tint and tastes noticeably sweet with hints of kiwi and strawberry. It comes in two layers of packaging which helps to preserve freshness.
Kate Naturals Dragon Fruit Powder, $25 for 114 g
If you don’t have much of a sweet tooth, this pretty magenta powder has a subtle tanginess and is not as sweet as some of the other options on this list.
Koyah Organic Pink Dragon Fruit Powder, $63 for 180 g
The texture of this delicious USDA-certified organic option is on the coarser side, with visible seeds, yet it blends smoothly to produce a nuanced and rich fuchsia colour. The taste is remarkably similar to fresh dragon fruit.
Wilderness Poets Dragon Fruit Powder, $29 for 99 g
If you’re wanting colour that really pops, try this freeze-dried option. It has a fantastic, almost fluorescent purple shade, plus a pleasantly earthy and sweet flavour.
Natural Plus Green Dragon Fruit Powder, $30 for 198 g
Perfect for all your Barbie-themed treats, this finely ground, hot-pink powder comes in a bottle with a convenient shaker cap. It dissolves effortlessly and has a candy-like taste.
Suncore Foods Pink Pitaya Supercolor Powder, $40 for 142 g
Suncore’s pitaya powder blends easily to create a gorgeous purplish pink colour. It tastes fruity and sweet, like fresh dragon fruit.
Evive Viva Smoothie, $4 for 8 smoothie cubes
Available online and in many grocery stores, Evive’s Viva frozen smoothie cubes combine banana, strawberry and fresh dragon fruit as well as dragon fruit powder. This is a great way to experience the taste and colour of red dragon fruit before committing to an entire package of dragon fruit powder.
This article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.
