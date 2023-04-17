Everything You Need To Know About Parsley

“I think the parsley-as-garnish idea is mostly in Western cooking,” says Michelle Bouzide, owner and cook at Toronto’s Little Sito restaurant, which serves up traditional Lebanese fare. “Mediterranean cultures have a different relationship with it […] Since tabbouleh was my absolute favourite food as a child, I was very aware of parsley as a main ingredient.

And when it comes to dishes where parsley plays a starring role, we all know and love tabbouleh, the Middle Eastern parsley salad with grains, cucumber and tomato. But have you ever considered a parsley cocktail? Parsley hot sauce? Parsley bread crumbs? What about parsley oil? And before you throw out those stems, we’ve got some great ideas for turning those bitter leftovers into culinary delights.

What are the different kinds of parsley?

There are four main parsley variations:

Curly leaf parsley

Because it’s so full and crunchy, it’s historically been used as a garnish, but if you chop it up finely, says Chef Daniel Holloway of Voodoohaggis, it adds a wonderful mouthfeel to any dish.

Flat leaf parsley (a.k.a. Italian parsley)

Holloway loves the delicate texture of the Italian variant, and finds it works best in sauces, salsas and chutneys.

Hamburg parsley

Hamburg parsley greens may look a lot like Italian or curly parsley, but it’s their root, which looks like a parsnip, that gives this variation its distinct flavour. Great for purées or creamy soups, “it can either be the star of the show or can help boost the flavour of other purées,” Holloway says, who adds he likes to blanch it with tarragon and lemon zest to make a purée that pairs well with lobster mushrooms.

Mitsuba (a.k.a. Japanese parsley)

Mitsuba is a three-leaf parsley that’s much bigger than its counterparts, with a distinct flavour. “It has a slightly bitter taste which offsets sweet flavours in a wonderful way,” says Holloway. “It also has a slight celery flavour profile, which is really fun to play with.” He likes frying the leaves, salting them and serving them on top of pasta or on an hors d’oeuvre.

The health benefits of parsley

Bouzide extolls the healthy virtues of the leafy green herb. “Parsley is amazing for its nutritional value […] it’s a super superfood. I eat it everyday.” She’s not wrong. Meghan Stock, registered dietitian at MLS Nutrition, notes that parsley packs vitamins A, K and C as well as potassium, lycopene, alpha, beta carotene and fibre. These can help our bodies in all sorts of ways, promoting good vision, healthy skin, immunity, blood vessel health, bone health and collagen production, as well as aiding in heart function, reducing cellular damage and even promoting a healthy gut microbiome.

The reputation of parsley is turning over a new leaf

“When I was a young cook, curly parsley was considered to be very dated, Holloway says. “Now I have seen a huge change in how curly parsley, specifically, is perceived in the modern kitchen. From fried, to chopped or pickled, curly parsley is back in a big way.”

At Little Sito, Chef Bouzide uses parsley leaves and parsley stems in falafel, kafta, stuffed grape leaves, and of course, tabbouleh.

How to take the stems off parsley (the easy way!)

Sure, you could go online and buy one of those fancy expensive doohickeys like an herb stripper that claims to be able to de-stem parsley with ease, or you could reach into your drawer, pull out your box grater, and use this DIY life hack. Game. Changer.

How to store parsley

Holloway suggests wrapping it in a damp cloth or wet paper towel, and then putting it in a glass jar half full of water (stems down) and sealing the jar. “For garnishes, I pick [the leaves] and put the plucked leaves in an ice bath,” he adds.

How to use parsley

There are lots of ways to turn parsley into the star of the show. This Roasted Chickpea Salad—in which the crispy salt of the chickpeas contrasts with the freshness of the parsley—is a great example. Holloway says you can also add parsley and vinegar to flavouring oils (which are natural essential oils you can cook with, like almond nut oil, orange rind oil, et cetera), blending them together to make a quick emulsion. Try this Parsley Vinaigrette as an example.

Bouzide is also tinkering with a recipe for a parsley cocktail, soon to be added to Little Sito’s menu. She also uses parsley hot sauce as a drizzle on one of her signature dishes: cilantro garlic potatoes on hummus. The hot sauce is parsley heavy, using both the stems and the leaves.

Corby-Sue Neumann, the culinary director at the meal kit delivery service Chefs Plate, suggests using parsley and softened butter (and, if you want, a bit of salt) mixed together to create herb butter. “It’s perfect for easily adding flavour to a bland chicken breast, releasing the flavours of a juicy steak or making all the difference to your roast vegetables,” she says.

How to incorporate parsley stems into your home cooking

Stop throwing out those parsley stems! Apart from reducing food waste, your recipes will benefit from the astringent flavour profile. “Stems are actually where the most concentrated flavour lives,” says Neumann, who loves to use them in parsley pesto.

Holloway agrees, adding that the stems contribute to “building depth and a rich flavour profile.” If you haven’t already started using your stems for soups and stocks, like chicken broth, onion stock, or bone broth, please do so. He also has another clever suggestion: After drying out the stems, he grinds them in with smoked bread crumbs as a creative way to top a dish. “Customers kept asking us to leave that particular dish [Grilled Lion’s Mane Mushroom] on the menu mostly because the parsley stem bread crumbs were such a hit!”

If you can’t use your stems right away, Stock says parsley stems tend to be freezer friendly for up to six months. She suggests washing them before freezing. “If you want to get really fancy, you can freeze them in known quantities (1 tbsp, 1/2 cup) so you can defrost just what you need,” she suggests. “Some people fill ice cube trays with diced herbs.”

What about dried parsley?

The dried stuff that’s available everywhere, and keeps for years in your pantry is great for making flavourful fillings. “Dried parsley absorbs moisture which can help firm up fillings,” notes Holloway. He also suggests using it to add a splash of colour to homemade bread crumbs.