Mustard 101: Common Varieties And How To Use Them

Mustard is a popular condiment known for its hot and peppery notes. With a range of flavours from sweet to spicy, this multipurpose condiment is commonly paired with meats and cheeses, used as a sandwich spread or as an ingredient in salad dressing. Made from the seeds of a mustard plant, mustard can be found in many different forms with a wide array of flavours. While you can find gourmet varieties like wasabi and walnut available, here’s a guide to the five most common mustard varieties.
Yellow mustard
This is the typical variety served you’ll find served at every barbecue. With a bright yellow colour, this prepared mustard is mild and is best used as a topping for barbecue favourites like burgers, pulled pork or hotdogs.
Try it in:
Maple Mustard Dip
Ham With Baked Pineapple And Mustard Au Jus
Dijon mustard
Originating from Dijon, France this medium-hot variety is pale yellow and has a creamy consistency. Traditionally prepared with verjus (pressed juice from unripened grapes), Dijon is now made with white wine. Dijon mustard is an all-purpose mustard that is often used to add a flavourful kick to sauces, gravies and salad dressings.
Try it in:
Homemade Mayonnaise
Rainbow Veggie Quinoa Bowl
Honey mustard
Honey mustard is just that; honey and mustard blended together. This sweeter variety lacks the hot notes that you find in mustard, but still has a little sharpness. It is often used as a sandwich spread or as a dip for chicken fingers.
How to make your own honey mustard
Combine equal parts yellow mustard, Dijon mustard, mayonnaise and honey.
Try it in:
Farro, Kale And Apple Salad
Honey Mustard Salmon Steaks
Whole grain mustard (aka stone ground mustard)
As the name suggests, whole grain mustard is prepared with visible mustard seeds that have been mixed in with the other ingredients. Whole grain mustard, sometimes called stone ground mustard, has a grainy texture that is great when added to potato salad.
How to make your own whole grain mustard
Try out our recipe for the best-ever grainy mustard.
Try it in:
Creamy Rhubarb Potato Salad
Baby-red-potato salad
Mustard Powder
The powdered variety is just ground mustard seeds, plus turmeric for flavour and colour, and is often used in barbecue sauces and spice rubs. The acidic quality adds hot pungent notes of mustard without the added liquid which helps to cut through creamy and rich sauces like a cheese sauce for macaroni and cheese. Keep in mind that powdered mustard loses its punch quickly, so try to use it within six months for optimal flavour.
Try it in:
Seasoned Breadcrumbs
Best Deviled Eggs With Spiced Mustard