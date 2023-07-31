How To Use Mustard Powder in Cooking

This hot and tangy seasoning does so much more than just make mustard.

What is it?

Mustard powder is made from a mix of finely ground mustard seeds, plus turmeric for flavour and colour. Unlike typically mild prepared mustard, mustard powder has a strong, sharp and often hot flavour when mixed with liquid.

What is it made from?

The humble mustard seed has been around since at least 6000 BC. Today’s commercial mustard is made from black, brown and white mustard seeds, the majority of which are grown in Canada and Nepal. Mustard powder’s pungency depends on the type of seed it’s made with, ranging from robust and spicy black seeds to medium-heat brown seeds to mild white (or yellow) seeds.

How do I cook with it?

On its own or in conjunction with other spices—saffron, cumin, coriander and curry powder are good matches—mustard powder works well with foods that benefit from an earthy, bitter kick. It enhances flavour in dry rubs, sauces and marinades and can be sprinkled on raw meat or fish as a seasoning.

Mustard powder’s intensity cuts through creamy or fatty ingredients—try adding a pinch to your hollandaise sauce or macaroni and cheese. It also helps emulsify salad dressings, can be used to make the Italian condiment mostarda and adds a kick to homemade biscuits, curries and devilled eggs.

What should I look for in the grocery store?

Mustard powder is available in most grocers and online. Since its potency will decrease over time, it should be stored in a tightly sealed container in a cool, dark place. If stored properly, an open package is good for a year or two at room temperature, and significantly longer if kept refrigerated.

Our Picks

A Royal Fave

Known as “The Queen’s Mustard,” Colman’s features a blend of brown and white seeds that are double- milled for an intense flavour. Try it on everything from sandwiches to sushi. Colman’s Mustard Powder, $14 for 113 g, amazon.ca.

Kicky Pick

Prized for its rich mustardy flavour and clean, sharp heat, this made-in-Japan hot mustard powder is the perfect choice for adding flavour to Asian dishes like dim sum, dumplings and fried pork cutlets. S&B Oriental Hot Mustard Powder, $9 for 85 g, haisue.ca.