Check Out Le Creuset’s Irresistibly Cute New Noël Collection

Beloved French brand Le Creuset is a kitchen staple thanks to its vibrant enamelled cast-iron cookware that’s beautiful, practical and durable. Each pot and pan has great heat distribution and heat retention that help food stay hot for hours, making it a go-to for amateur chefs and pros alike. Plus, the enamel interior is a breeze to clean.

While the price range is typically on the higher-end, the payoff is exceptional quality that lasts for years.

In addition to an extensive range of year-round colour options, Le Creuset is known for its winter-themed collections, which have previously included Star Wars, Harry Potter, and Holiday Treasures. This year’s Noël collection features two limited-edition pieces in a festive colour palette designed for the holiday table—but cute enough to use year round.

Noël Round Dutch Oven, $475 (on sale for $299)

The Noël Round Dutch Oven is a standout piece in this collection, featuring delicate embossed tree scrollwork on the lid and a gold-tone star knob. It’s dishwasher-safe and available in Artichaut (deep green) and Cotton (matte white).

This 4.2-litre enamelled cast iron Dutch oven is big enough to roast a whole chicken or make 8-10 servings of your favourite braised dishes and warming slow-cooker recipes. It’s oven-safe up to 260ºC/500ºF, so you can seamlessly transition your meats and vegetables from stovetop to oven.

Noël Small Round Cocotte, $80 (on sale for $49)

The Noël Small Round Cocotte features a whimsical star knob and embossed enamel finish, making it a charming addition to any kitchen. It’s dishwasher-safe and available available in Cerise (red), Artichaut (deep green) and White.

Crafted from durable stoneware with a 0.7-liter capacity, this tiny-but-mighty bakeware is slightly larger than the classic Mini Cocotte. Use it as a serving bowl for meat sauces and soups, or as a less-hefty gift for the foodies in your life.

