Whether you’re new to weighing, or sticking to cups and spoons.

If weighing dry ingredients is a baking deal-breaker for you, we empathize.

But in truth, weighing ingredients is actually faster and more accurate than using measuring cups, and it can make you a better baker. Whether you’re new to weighing or sticking to cups and spoons, here’s how to measure baking ingredients accurately.

Measuring by Volume

You may have memories of a beloved relative using a special teacup or soup spoon to measure ingredients like flour, salt and sugar. But unless you’re cooking from a recipe designed specifically for the volumes those tools hold, you need to be using standardized measuring cups and spoons. There are two types:

Dry measuring cups

This is the four-piece set you’re likely already familiar with: 1/4, 1/3, 1/2, and 1 cup measurements. They don’t have to be fancy—even a dollar-store set will do—but ideally they’re a basic, non-novelty cup shape. Filling them correctly, however, is essential:

• Spoon the ingredient into a measuring cup until it’s slightly overflowing.

• Level off the top with a knife or other straight edge.

• Unless the recipe specifies otherwise, don’t pack or sift dry ingredients into the measuring cup.

Wet measuring cups

• While more common in professional kitchens, this type of cup will help you avoid the spills that can happen when filling dry measuring cups to the brim with liquids.

• To use, place on a level surface and fill to the top of the measuring line. Crouch to eye level to ensure measure is correct.

When to use which?

Viscous wet ingredients such as syrup and honey are best measured in a wet cup. Very thick ingredients, such as peanut butter, should be measured in a dry one. In both cases, greasing the vessels with a spritz of cooking spray will help the ingredients pour out cleanly.

Measuring by Weight

Weighing ingredients is the best way to ensure you’re getting precisely the amount of ingredient a recipe calls for—and if the recipe calls for dry ingredients in ounces or grams, as Chatelaine does for most dry ingredients in baking, it’s best to follow its lead.

This may sound finicky, but it will improve the results of your baking—there’s no arguing with whether a weighed amount is the right one—and it will also save you some cleanup. Dry ingredients, for example, can be measured into a single bowl placed on a digital scale, and wet ingredients can be added separately if necessary. Here’s how to do it:

Place your mixing bowl on top of the scale and tare it to reset the weight to zero.

2. Spoon—don’t pour—your first ingredient into the bowl to its required weight.

3. Tare the scale again to reset to zero. Continue with the next ingredient.

