A Guide to Choosing Cooking Oils

Grocery shelves teem with many types of cooking oils. Here’s how to make sense of the selection—and cut down on cost, too.

General Cooking

Braises, sautés, stir-fries and other methods that require a cooking temperature of 375F or less will work with a variety of oils. What’s “best” depends on your priorities. Looking for a healthier option? Virgin avocado oil and extra-virgin olive oil are gold standards because they are lower in saturated fats and higher in polyphenols than vegetable oil or butter, though both have been affected by price inflation.

For a neutral (and more affordable) flavour profile, canola is an excellent made-in-Canada choice. Another option is ghee, a shelf-stable clarified butter that costs less and has a higher smoke point than the fresh stuff. It’s also richly flavoured—though it’s best saved for dishes that only call for small amounts, due to its saturated fat content.

Deep Frying

If you’re submerging something completely in hot oil—whether it’s french fries, chicken wings or donuts—the oil needs a smoke point of 400F. Chemically stable and neutral-tasting oils such as peanut and canola are top picks. While avocado oil often gets recommended for deep frying, it can be pricey, and the health benefits of virgin (i.e. pressed) oils go out the window at such high heat. Our advice? Given how much oil you need for a deep fry, it’s best to use what’s affordable.

High-Heat Cooking

For a crispy sear on a steak or skin-on fish, you need a high-smoke-point oil—and since you’re only using a tbsp or two, heart-healthy and nutritious avocado oil is an excellent choice.

Seasoning

There are many flavourful seed and nut oils for dressings, marinades

and dips, including walnut, flaxseed, pistachio and wallet-friendly sesame (which we love for its nutty punch). But for versatility, shelf life and health benefits, extra-virgin olive oil—the real stuff—is our top pick. We also love it for baking.