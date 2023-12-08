If your jewellery is currently stored in a jumble on your dresser, this post is for you.

No matter the value of your baubles, storing jewellery properly will make it last longer. Jewellery organizers come in a variety of shapes, sizes and styles depending on your aesthetic and the types of pieces you need to store.

Look for soft lining to prevent scratches as well storage solutions to suit your collection, whether you need ample necklace hooks, bracelet bars, ring slots or earring holes—or all the above. Select an organizer that’s also designed for travel and you have a multitasker on your hands.

10 Stylish Jewellery Storage Options

Songmics 5-Layer Jewellery Organizer, $70

With five storage areas, this large, elegant case holds a lot of jewellery. There are multiple drawers—velvet lined—containing necklace hooks, earring holes, bracelet rods, storage compartments for sunglasses and watches, and slots for rings.

A clear window allows you to see inside while protecting everything from dust. There’s a large mirror inside the lid and the side drawers are interchangeable so you decide what to display in the front window.

MetWoods Jewellery Organizer Stand, $30



This well-priced minimalist tower has more storage space than you might think for bracelets and necklaces. It includes 10 necklace hooks and room for up to 20 pairs of earrings, plus two bracelet rods. The bottom tray can hold rings or larger items, all within easy reach. Plus, being able to see everything means you’re more likely to wear it.

Umbra Terrace Jewellery Tray, $60



The rich walnut wood and black accents of this three-tier tray have a sleek, mid-century modern vibe. Each tray is different, offering a variety of linen-lined compartments for everything from necklaces and earrings to watches, bracelets and rings. Each layer slides out for easy access.

Lay necklaces, rings, earrings and other baubles flat on the top tier or in any of the included compartments.

Poppy Barley The Trifold Jewellery Case, $165

Although designed for travel, this compact case is a great pick if you enjoy having select special pieces in rotation. It comes in four colours: black, blue and two shades of pink. Storage includes a removable earring card, bracelet cushion, snaps to secure necklaces and pockets for small items.

Crafted from leather and lined in suede, it’s made to last. We love that this B Corp-certified brand is based in Edmonton and that its products are ethically made in family-owned factories in Mexico and Spain.

Simons Crocodile-Inspired Jewellery Box, $40



This large box-style organizer holds a lot of jewellery. We like that it’s fully enclosed with a creamy, crocodile-inspired exterior. There are felt-lined ring slots, watch or bracelets bands and individual compartments, as well as a mirror inside of the lid and an extra drawer below.

Kamier Jewellery Organizer, $39

This affordable faux-leather case looks more expensive than it is, plus it has a lock you can use with or without a key. Packed with compartments and a second layer, you’ll find 10 necklace spots and eight ring bars as well as additional earring storage, various pockets and deep inner storage. Choose from several shades—with or without a mirror.

Monos Travel Jewellery Case, $125



It’s no surprise we love this sweet vegan leather travel case from Monos. (The Vancouver-based brand also makes one of our favourite carry-on suitcases.) It has space for five rings, multiple earrings and other small pieces, and also comes in ivory.

Stackers Jewellery Box Lid, $85

Use this sage green storage box as a stand-alone jewellery organizer or build it out to be bigger and better. Make the custom jewellery box of your dreams using separately purchased layers. Softly lined with slots and spaces for necklaces, it’s easy to fit a good amount of jewellery inside.

Each piece is protected from dust in a classic design.

Away Jewellery Box, $115



Away is a cult favourite luggage brand that makes some of the best carry-ons out there. Its leather compact jewellery box is equally well-designed. Lined in soft microsuede, there’s a ring bar, space for four pairs of studs, clasps for necklaces as well as a separate card so they won’t get tangled.

Plus, the main section for bracelets and chunkier baubles. It also comes in black.

Humberboat Wall Mounted Jewellery Organizer, $35

Affordable, space-saving and transparent enough to blend into the background, this wall-mounted organizer is perfect for the earring aficionado. It features space for almost 60 pairs. Drape necklaces or chain bracelets off the larger slots on the bottom.

Mele & Co. Ivy Jewellery Box and Bangle Bar, $150

If bracelets are your weakness, this bangle bar stores plenty, with room for earrings, rings and necklaces, too. Eight divided areas are perfect for smaller baubles and the drawer keeps your favourites dust-free. Made from wood and lined to protect your jewellery.

