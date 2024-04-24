4 Easy Ways To Streamline Your Skincare Routine

(Photo: Getty Images)
One of the best things you can do for your skin, your wallet and the planet is strip your beauty routine down to the essentials. As much fun as an elaborate skincare regimen is, the truth is that it can often do more harm than good, wreaking havoc on your delicate moisture barrier.
Dr. Geeta Yadav, a board-certified dermatologist and the founder of Facet Dermatology in Toronto, shares her best advice on how to simplify your skincare routine, without compromising skin health.
Understanding your skin and being realistic about what it needs is key. “A lot of people tend to follow trends that aren’t necessarily a fit for their skin type,” says Yadav. Get to know your skin, and pick a few essentials based on your needs and desired results. Every skin type can benefit from gentle products and hydration.
“Cleansing, gently exfoliating, moisturizing and sun protection are the only non-negotiables.” If you have a no-frills cleanser, a gentle exfoliator, a cream and SPF, you're all set. To step it up, add a serum that targets your main skin concerns, whether that's dry skin, redness, signs of aging and more.
Over-exfoliating, which can damage the skin barrier and lead to irritation, is one of the biggest skincare mistakes Yadav sees. “Many people add multiple forms of exfoliation to their routine, such as salicylic acid cleansers, glycolic chemical peels and retinoids.”
Depending on your skin type, one or two forms of exfoliation once or twice a week is plenty.
Jade rollers, gua shas, LED masks, micro-current devices—they’re fun, but not required. “In many cases, you can use your hands on well-lubricated skin to get the same effect,” Yadav says, adding that a simple skincare routine will stave off most of the damage these tools are designed to treat.
Looking for instant results? Don’t fall for marketing tactics. “There is not a single product on the market that can achieve the effects of Botox and other neurotoxins,” stresses Yadav. “I often see people spending hundreds of dollars on beauty products to get rid of their wrinkles, with little to no result.”
