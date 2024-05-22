Advertisement
Fashion

12 Plus-Size Dresses You Can Wear Anywhere

From a chic wrap-style frock for summer weddings to an incredibly wearable take on an early aughts classic.
By Andréanne Dion
May 22, 2024
No matter how much time you have to get ready in the morning, throwing on a cute dress is the easiest way to make sure you feel put together and ready to take on the day. There's nothing we love more than a versatile piece that can be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion.

From breezy floral frocks to chic wraps, we've rounded up a dozen plus-size dresses that will take you from the office to a cinq-à-sept to a summer wedding.

The best plus-size dresses to shop in 2024

Reitmans Puffy-Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress, $100

Influencer Sarah Landry from The Birds Papaya wearing a floral Reitmans dress from her collection for an article on the best plus-size dresses for women.

Canadian retailer Reitmans teamed up with content creator Sarah Nicole Landry of The Birds Papaya to create a line of linen and denim pieces in her bold, playful style. Our favourite piece from the collection is this breezy floral dress with puffy sleeves and sweetheart neckline. It's easy to style with a cute pair of sandals or white sneakers.

Available in sizes XXS to 3X.

Penn Sleeveless Maxi Dress, $120

TV personality Meredith Shaw wearing a lime green dress from Penn for an article on the best plus-size dresses for women.

Just in time for summer, TV personality Meredith Shaw curated a line of gorgeous, brightly coloured dresses with Penn (formerly known as Penningtons). We love the fit-and-flare silhouette and smocked detail of this maxi dress. Bonus: It's lightweight and easy to pack for summer travel.

Available in sizes 12 to 24. 

Joe Fresh Linen-Blend Wrap Dress, $45

A model wearing a white and blue striped dress from Joe Fresh for an article on the best plus-size dresses for women.

Made from a blend of linen and cotton, this wrap mini dress is ideal for sweltering summer days. It's easy to throw on to run errands on the weekend, but add accessories and it becomes the perfect dinner outfit.

Available in sizes XS to 3X. 

Amazon Essentials Cap-Sleeve Wrap Dress, $62

A model wearing an animal print wrap dress from Amazon Essentials for an article on the best plus-size dresses for women.

You can't go wrong with a dash of animal print to spice up your wardrobe. This wrap dress drapes beautifully and ties at the waist to create a flattering silhouette. It's also incredibly versatile—pair it with sneakers or heels to get two distinct vibes.

Available in sizes 1X to 6X. 

In'Voland V-Neck Dress, $51

A model wearing a red floral wrap dress by In'Voland or an article on the best plus-size dresses for women.

Flowy and comfortable, this wrap-style dress is a great addition to your summer collection. Add a cute clutch and platform sandals and you've got the perfect wedding guest outfit.

Available in sizes 16 to 28. 

Old Navy Fit & Flare Sleeveless Midi Dress, $50

A model wearing a floral orange Old Navy midi dress for an article on the best plus-size dresses for women.

A pop of orange is guaranteed to brighten your mood. Thanks to subtle smocking at the back, this linen-blend dress adapts to body fluctuations and always fits beautifully. Oh, and it has pockets!

Available in sizes XS to 4XL. 

Reformation Balia Linen Dress, $398

A model wearing a black linen Reformation dress for an article on the best plus-size dresses for women.

Corsets are a big trend for summer. Embrace the look with this linen dress, which has a fitted bodice and a full skirt. Despite being designed to be tight around the ribcage, smocking at the back makes for a comfortable fit.

Available in sizes 0 to 24.

Universal Standard Sardinia Tank Dress, $106

A model wearing a lilac Universal Standard tank dress for an article on the best plus-size dresses for women.

No matter what's on your schedule for the day, this cotton dress has you covered. Wear it to the office with a cute cardigan or throw it on over your bathing suit.

Available in sizes 4XS to 4XL. 

English Factory Plus Short-Sleeve Gingham Dress, $110

A moderl wearing a blue gingham midi dress from Anthropologie for an article on the best plus-size dresses for women.

For a look that's a little more elevated, we love this sky-blue gingham dress. The tiered style and puffy sleeves adorned with bows give it a sweet touch that's right on trend for summer.

Available in sizes 1X to 3X.

Good American Denim Tube Midi Dress, $320

A model wearing a Good American denim tube dress for an article on the best plus-size dresses for women.

Channel Britney's most iconic look in this chic denim tube dress. The dark wash and clean design put a modern twist on the early aughts style—making it much more wearable.

Available in sizes XL to 5XL. 

Laura Floral Print Dress, $80

A model wearing a Laura floral print dress in pink and red for an article on the best plus-size dresses for women.

This floral cutie will take you for bottomless brunches to wedding receptions. The pattern is bright without being overwhelming—it's the perfect pop of colour to suit any occasion.

Available in sizes 14 to 22. 

Oge Ajibe Stripe Reversible Pinafore Dress, $185

A model weaaring a black and white striped Oge Ajibe reversible pinafore dress for an article on the best plus-size dresses for women.

If you like options, this is the frock for you. This cotton canvas pinafore dress is reversible, so you can choose between a scoop neckline or a deep V. It's a great layering piece to wear into the fall season—just swap your tees for long-sleeved shirts.

Available in sizes XL to 5XL. 

This article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.

FILED UNDER:
shoppingStyleFashionPlus-Size
