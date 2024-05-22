12 Plus-Size Dresses You Can Wear Anywhere

No matter how much time you have to get ready in the morning, throwing on a cute dress is the easiest way to make sure you feel put together and ready to take on the day. There's nothing we love more than a versatile piece that can be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion.
From breezy floral frocks to chic wraps, we've rounded up a dozen plus-size dresses that will take you from the office to a cinq-à-sept to a summer wedding.
Canadian retailer Reitmans teamed up with content creator Sarah Nicole Landry of The Birds Papaya to create a line of linen and denim pieces in her bold, playful style. Our favourite piece from the collection is this breezy floral dress with puffy sleeves and sweetheart neckline. It's easy to style with a cute pair of sandals or white sneakers.
Available in sizes XXS to 3X.
Just in time for summer, TV personality Meredith Shaw curated a line of gorgeous, brightly coloured dresses with Penn (formerly known as Penningtons). We love the fit-and-flare silhouette and smocked detail of this maxi dress. Bonus: It's lightweight and easy to pack for summer travel.
Available in sizes 12 to 24.
Made from a blend of linen and cotton, this wrap mini dress is ideal for sweltering summer days. It's easy to throw on to run errands on the weekend, but add accessories and it becomes the perfect dinner outfit.
Available in sizes XS to 3X.
You can't go wrong with a dash of animal print to spice up your wardrobe. This wrap dress drapes beautifully and ties at the waist to create a flattering silhouette. It's also incredibly versatile—pair it with sneakers or heels to get two distinct vibes.
Available in sizes 1X to 6X.
Flowy and comfortable, this wrap-style dress is a great addition to your summer collection. Add a cute clutch and platform sandals and you've got the perfect wedding guest outfit.
Available in sizes 16 to 28.
A pop of orange is guaranteed to brighten your mood. Thanks to subtle smocking at the back, this linen-blend dress adapts to body fluctuations and always fits beautifully. Oh, and it has pockets!
Available in sizes XS to 4XL.
Corsets are a big trend for summer. Embrace the look with this linen dress, which has a fitted bodice and a full skirt. Despite being designed to be tight around the ribcage, smocking at the back makes for a comfortable fit.
Available in sizes 0 to 24.
No matter what's on your schedule for the day, this cotton dress has you covered. Wear it to the office with a cute cardigan or throw it on over your bathing suit.
Available in sizes 4XS to 4XL.
For a look that's a little more elevated, we love this sky-blue gingham dress. The tiered style and puffy sleeves adorned with bows give it a sweet touch that's right on trend for summer.
Available in sizes 1X to 3X.
Channel Britney's most iconic look in this chic denim tube dress. The dark wash and clean design put a modern twist on the early aughts style—making it much more wearable.
Available in sizes XL to 5XL.
This floral cutie will take you for bottomless brunches to wedding receptions. The pattern is bright without being overwhelming—it's the perfect pop of colour to suit any occasion.
Available in sizes 14 to 22.
If you like options, this is the frock for you. This cotton canvas pinafore dress is reversible, so you can choose between a scoop neckline or a deep V. It's a great layering piece to wear into the fall season—just swap your tees for long-sleeved shirts.
Available in sizes XL to 5XL.
