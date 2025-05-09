We Love This Writer's Maximalist Style

Nicole Keen, a writer and mom-of-two based in Saint John, N.B., loves to play dress-up—and more is always more. “I’m a maximalist,” she says. “I’ve never met a print I didn’t like.”

She has mastered the challenging art of mixing and matching patterns: Here, Keen pairs gingham Dr. Martens boots with a flouncy floral dress and a patchwork vest. Her secret? A little experimentation (“not all combinations are going to be winners!”) and the confidence to think outside the box.

“I like to have an unexpected element in every outfit,” she says, “like wearing a baseball cap with something a little fancier.” Above all, she believes that even if your day is average, your outfit doesn’t have to be. “Life is the event—you don’t have to save nice things for a special occasion.”

Here, she shares where she draws her fashion inspo and her top tips for second-hand shopping like a pro.

How would you describe your style?

I’m a maximalist, in fashion and in life. Minimalism? I don’t know her.

I love anything with a colourful pattern, and I wear a lot of pieces with a feminine touch, like skirts and dresses. As my style has evolved, I’ve gotten into oversized silhouettes as well.

(Photo: Rosanne MacCormick-Keen)

What’s your fashion philosophy?

We all have to wear clothes, so you might as well put on something that makes you happy—if other people don’t get it, that’s fine. But you have to dress for yourself. Just play around, have fun with it, and don’t take it too seriously.

I love having unexpected conversations with strangers because of something I’m wearing. I recently had a lovely conversation with an older man who approached me because he liked my shoes, a pair of cobalt blue lace-up Oxfords. So, wear the cobalt blue Oxfords because you might just make someone’s day.

You have a great eye for mixing patterns together. What’s your secret?

If the pieces have the same colour palette, it’s not a guaranteed success, but it’s probably going to work. And look at the scale of the patterns. I like doing a smaller print with a larger one that’s a bit bolder, so they’re not competing. Don’t be afraid to try things—you have to experiment!

(Photo: Rosanne MacCormick-Keen)

What kind of shopper are you?

I’ve really been leaning into thrifting. Most of what I wear now is second-hand, with very few exceptions. If it isn't thrifted, it's probably something that I saved for and gave a lot of thought to. There's intentionality behind those special purchases, and I'm trying to avoid the dopamine hit from impulse buys. That's partly why thrifting is great—you get the excitement of finding something that’s new to you, but it’s already out there and it needs a home.



There’s a great thrifting scene in Saint John. I've even done a couple of pop-up shops where I’ve sold stuff, because I can't keep everything; I might really love something for a little while, but then it doesn’t work for me anymore. Trying to find the right home for an item is really satisfying, too. I'm so sentimental about things and their stories, I think that's part of why I like thrifted clothing—it comes with a story.

Do you have any tips for someone who’s new to thrifting?

It's important to be open. I think the reason that people sometimes get overwhelmed at thrift stores, or feel like they're not finding anything, is because they go in with a list. You might get lucky, but often you won’t. There's an element of fate.

If you’re new to thrifting, start by shopping at places that are a little bit more curated, like consignment shops or vintage stores.

Weekdays tend to be better for shopping at places like Value Village; during the week, they're constantly refreshing their stock.

(Photo: Rosanne MacCormick-Keen)

What are some of your favourite pieces in your closet?

There are certain things that I know I’ll never get rid of, like my red cowboy boots. They’re vintage Guess and they were about $15; I’ll probably still be wearing them when I’m 75.

I also have pieces that I saved for, like the Eliza Faulkner dress I bought myself for my birthday. When I turned 40, I started a tradition where every year I treat myself to something special to celebrate.

What do you try to teach your two girls about style?

They teach me more than I teach them—kids are naturally inclined to play dress up. They’re naturally fearless, which is a quality I really admire. When it comes to fashion, they’re dressing for themselves, and they don’t have doubts or societal pressure creeping in. There's always going to be that voice inside my head that asks, ‘are you allowed to wear this over the age of 40? Are you allowed to wear this when you're a mom?’ But kids don’t worry about wearing a tiara to the drugstore, and I think we could all use a little bit more of that spirit.