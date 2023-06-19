We Love This First-Time Mom-To-Be’s Maternity Style

Think maternity style is all flowy dresses and leggings? This editor shares how she’s staying true to her personal style through her pregnancy.

The Globe and Mail editor and 38-year-old first-time mom-to-be Michelle da Silva isn’t afraid to experiment. “I like a bit of everything when it comes to fashion,” she says. She has an affinity for monochrome looks as much as she has for bright colours, and she’s got a keen eye for accessories—especially functional items with playful touches. Cases in point: the puffy water-bottle holder she often carries and the bold eyewear she’s known for. “Glasses are like jewellery to me,” she says.

Her zest for fashion also extends to her maternity attire. Rather than adopting the prevailing aesthetic (think boho silhouettes and stretchy pants), she’s doubling down on her bold style. “I’ve bought pieces I love—especially dresses, as they’re more comfortable in the heat—in roomier fits so I can wear them postpartum too.”

Here, she shares how she’s staying true to her personal style through her pregnancy.

How would you describe your style?

I don’t know that I could pin down my style to one specific aesthetic—I like a little bit of everything when it comes to fashion. I don’t follow trends closely, but I’m very open to a lot of different aesthetics and I like to experiment. I love wearing black from head-to-toe just as much as I love wearing tons of colours and prints, and I tend to go in one direction or the other when putting together an outfit.

I’m drawn to graphic patterns. I’m obsessed with black-and-white gingham, I can’t get enough. I don’t typically wear the pattern in any other colour.I especially like it in the summer; it’s a way for me to wear black in a lighter way.

Related: Get Inspired By This 58-Year-Old’s Bright And Bold Style

What is your process when putting together an outfit?

It’s less a process and more based on a mood. When I get dressed in the morning, I’m very much guided by how I feel that day. I’m also influenced by the weather or even the music I’m listening to when I’m getting dressed; I get inspiration from everywhere, from social media to art and music.

I’ve been late for work before because I’ve had to change my outfit several times. It needs to feel right before I’m willing to walk out of the door.

Related: This Slow-Fashion Lover Gives Us A Lesson In Layering

How has your style evolved during your pregnancy?

One thing that I’ve come to realize now that I’m pregnant is that the boho style that dominates maternity clothes doesn’t feel right for me. When I first found out that I was pregnant, I assumed that I should buy maternity clothes because that’s what people do. But when I started looking, I couldn’t find anything I liked.

My sister, who has two kids, recommended that I just size up. I’ve bought pieces I love—especially dresses, as they’re more comfortable in the heat—in roomier fits so I can wear them postpartum too. I look at where the waistline hits, so I’ve gone for a lot of babydoll styles and stretchy fabrics that will work for the duration of my pregnancy and beyond.

Who is your style icon?

Someone that I’ve always admired—maybe because we are sisters in glasses—is Iris Apfel. I love her colourful, more-is-more, eccentric approach to fashion. On days when I go for colours and patterns, she inspires me. Like her, I also wear a lot of jewellery and accessories on the daily. The only things I’ve had to take a break from during pregnancy are my rings, so I feel like I’m compensating by wearing three necklaces at a time instead. I hope that as I age, my style just gets more fun and eccentric, like hers.

What kind of accessories do you gravitate towards?

A lot of my jewellery is solid gold jewellery that has been passed down from my mom. Aside from that, I love conversational pieces or things that are a little bit out there or different. I love a tote bag as much as the next person; the more stuff that I can haul around, the better. I also love my purple water bottle holder. These things are functional, on top of being cute.

When it comes to shoes, I’ve been obsessed with platforms since I was into the Spice Girls in high school. I’m very happy that they’ve come back in style. Chunky shoes are definitely part of my signature look, even through my pregnancy.

Glasses are like jewellery to me. I’ve worn glasses full-time since I was a kid. I tried contact lenses in my teens, but I embraced my glasses in my twenties and started investing in nicer pairs. Now, I usually have about three pairs that I keep in rotation. When I don’t wear glasses, I feel like I’m wearing a disguise—people don’t recognize me!