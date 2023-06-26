13 Cute Pairs Of Clogs To Wear This Summer

Hear that? It’s the clickety-clack of clogs making their way to the top of your summer footwear wish list.

Hear that? It’s the clickety-clack of clogs making their way to the top of your summer footwear wish list. Spurred on by a more casual approach to fashion, the divisive style has been experiencing a renaissance of late. (Case in point: The casual footwear brand Crocs recorded record revenue in 2022.) A modern take on the wooden klompen Dutch farmers wore in the 13th century, this season’s chunky slip-ons come in a variety of vibrant hues, with soles made from wood, cork, rubber and foam. Whatever your go-to summer outfit, we’ve rounded up a few of our favourites below.

Crocs

Beloved for their cushy support, the brand’s foam clogs are now available in a sky-high platform style.

Platform clogs, $95, crocs.ca

Dr. Martens

Sleeker and more lightweight than the brand’s ultra-popular combat boots, these clogs feature the same signature yellow stitching and comfy sole.

Slingback mules, $170, drmartens.com

H&M

You can’t go wrong with this classic pairing of leather and wood, embellished with brass studs.

Leather clogs, $85, hm.com

Cougar

For rainy days and beach adventures, slip into splash-resistant clogs.

Water-friendly clogs, $100, cougarshoes.ca

Poppy Barley

This baby-blue leather pair is the perfect balance of minimal and chunky.

Leather mules, $298, poppybarley.com

Birkenstock

Birkenstock slip-ons are a classic, and we’re obsessed with this season’s colourful corduroy iteration.

Suede embossed clogs, $190, birkenstock.com

Maguire

Channel your inner Barbie with this vibrant pair by Montreal-based footwear brand Maguire.

Suede clogs, $235, maguireboutique.com

Urban Outfitters

Water shoes have made a splash (sorry!) on the fashion scene these past few months, and these clogs are an affordable way to try the look for yourself.

Molded water clogs, $34, urbanoutfitters.com

Reformation

These cute wooden mules put a fresh spin on animal print.

Closed-toe clogs, $428, thereformation.com

Sorel

Keep it simple with a black suede pair, like this one which comes equipped with a sporty adjustable strap for the perfect fit.

Clogs, $155, sorelfootwear.ca

Zara

A wooden bubble sole give these platform sandals a trendy update.



Sandals, $60, zara.com

Ugg

Wear these slippers inside—or outside. The sole is partially made from sugarcane and designed for all terrains.

Suede clogs, $165, ugg.com

Ecco

These platform suede clogs put comfort first thanks to a lightweight construction and cushioned sole with threads for extra grip.

Comfort clogs, $200, ecco.com

While the products in this piece have been independently chosen by our editors, this article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.