The 9 Best Purchases Our Editors Made In February

There’s nothing like a spot of retail therapy to alleviate the winter blues. Here’s what Chatelaine staffers added to their carts last month.

Glass Carafe Set, $40, chapters.indigo.ca

“Nothing makes me feel like a fancy, pampered queen quite like this pretty glass carafe set. I refill it before bed and keep it on my nightstand so that I never have to leave bed when I get thirsty in the middle of the night. Plus, the lid doubles as a cup, which is super convenient!” —Erica Lenti, deputy editor, features

“February was riddled with snowstorms, and hunkering down at home with a jigsaw puzzle made cold nights in much cozier. This one was a joy to complete; the illustration proved challenging without becoming frustrating. And when there’s a blizzard brewing outside, I’d rather focus on the image of a peaceful summer evening.” –Kevin John Siazon, associate editor

Rare Beauty Liquid Blush in Happy, $30, sephora.com

“I’m a blush enthusiast, and I’m always on the hunt for a new pigmented and radiant formula that’s both easy to blend and long-lasting. After trying Rare Beauty’s liquid blush in Happy (a bright pink hue), I don’t think I can go back to powder products. Warning: A little goes a very long way. Building it up in small amounts and blending using a beauty sponge gives me the rosy glow I was looking for.” —Rachel Aversa, editorial intern

Zara Wool-Blend Knit Jacket, $46, zara.com

“I’ve edited countless shopping galleries, but I can count on one hand the number of items I’ve actually bought something from one. (I’m not a big shopper.) However, I couldn’t buy this Zara striped cardi from our recent cardigan round-up fast enough. I love the colour, the texture and the cut—and it looks even better IRL.” —Maureen Halushak, editor-in-chief

Crocs Mega Crush Clogs, $95, crocs.ca

“I resisted getting Crocs for a long time, but after getting my first pair of the original clogs last year, I was hooked. When I saw these chunky platform beauties, I had to snap them up. They come in a ton of colours and also in a super cute sandal version, which is currently on my wishlist. I love the different textures and the beige/pink pairing on this pair, I can’t wait for the weather to warm up to style them.” —Andréanne Dion, senior style and beauty editor

Satin Camisole Slip Dress, $60, uniqlo.com

“This dress is incredibly versatile and I love layering with other pieces to completely change its look—I wear it as a dress, or add a sweater on top to turn it into a skirt. It comes in a few colours, but black is a staple in my wardrobe.” —Aimee Nishitoba, deputy art director

North Face Thermal Tent Mules II, $60, altitude-sports.com

“I’m lucky enough that I have small feet (a women’s size 6), so I purchased these slippers in a youth size 4 for half the price of the adult version. I got them on sale for $42, but even full price they are totally worth the splurge. The ultimate proof? They have a 5-star rating. They’re lined with fleece, which keeps my feet nice and warm when I’m working from home.” —Stephanie Han Kim, art director

Fifteen Hip Pack, $29, herschel.ca

“In a bid to carry less stuff around, I bought a small fanny pack. Something purposefully smaller than the viral Uniqlo Moon Bag—I didn’t want a Mary Poppins-type setup—but big enough to carry just the essentials. Wallet, keys, phone, a lip balm. It has changed the way I walk around, plus it’s great for travel and for my back.” —Chantal Braganza, deputy food editor

“I have the wonderful food writer Karon Liu to thank for introducing me to the Charlottetown- and Halifax-based Northern Watters Knitwear & Tartan Shop. I’d long wanted a balaclava, but I wanted to buy one made of wool and built to last. This one—made in Canada from thick British wool—fits the bill, and is both on trend (hello, Copenhagen Fashion Week!) and practical (it acts both as a hat and a neckwarmer).” —Gillian Grace, deputy digital editor