Advertisement
Fashion

The 18 Best Bathrobes In Every Style

Whether you like to wrap up all warm and cozy or drape yourself in satin, we’ve got a bathrobe that fits the bill.
By Alicia Cox Thomson
May 3, 2024
The 18 Best Bathrobes In Every Style

If you’re not a bathrobe person, you're missing out on one of life’s little luxuries. Wrapping yourself up in a cozy warm fleece post-shower, donning a wisp of cotton as you sip tea on a sunny morning, or feeling flirty in a slinky, lacy number that won’t stay on for long—these are all delightful experiences. I’ve been known to wear a bathrobe over my sweats on wintery days (yes, I work from home).

Looking for your own cozy housecoat? Here you’ll find our top picks for the best bathrobes in an array of materials, lengths, colours and styles to suit every situation. Our 2024 tested and reviewed robes promise endless comfort and style.

Hotolove Lightweight Kimono Robe, $39

A model wearing a Hotolove Lightweight Kimono Robe in blue, belted at the waist, with one hand in her pocket

This lightweight, ultra-soft bathrobe is ideal if you run hot because it’s made from a lightweight, breathable viscose blend that rivals even the best Pima cotton. The wide belt keeps things securely tied and it has pockets. It’s available in 11 colours and comes in sizes S to XXL.

Advertisement

Ekouaer Short Waffle-Weave Robe, $53

a model wearing a Ekouaer Short Waffle Robe in pink with white and yellow daisy print, belted at the waist
Advertisement

Ekouaer is a well-loved sleepwear brand with plenty of positive Amazon reviews (I personally own a few of their nightgowns!). If you’re looking for a shorter, lightweight number, this waffle-knit robe is your best bet. Made from fast-drying polyester, it’s soft and machine washable.

An inside tie keeps things closed and there’s plenty of patterns and solids to choose from—this robe is available in 24 colours and in sizes S to XXL. There’s also a full-length version.

Advertisement

NY Threads Fleece Hooded Bathrobe, $60

a woman in a dark green NY Threads Women Fleece Hooded Bathrobe - Plush Long Robe with the hood pulled over her head and her hands in the robe pockets

Love to snuggle in a warm robe? This full-length option is for you—it’s made from soft, plush fleece and has a warm hood and two front pockets. It comes in more than 10 colours and in sizes S to XL. This is one of the best-reviewed bathrobes on Amazon and it’s easy to see why.

Advertisement

Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe, $99

Brooklinen super-plush bathrobe in striped midnight navy on a white background

This super-soft, high-quality and absorbent robe is made in Turkey from 100 percent Turkish cotton, which is known for being absorbent and durable. It comes in seven colours, with additional seasonal shades, and in sizes XS to XL.

Advertisement

This Is J Bamboo Robe, $169

A model wearing a This Is J bamboo robe in safari flower jade print—pale blue with pink flowers and green leaves and pale grey trim. She wears a matching headband
Advertisement

For a cute—and made in Canada!—option try this robe made from sustainable bamboo. Light and breathable, it’s great for cool summer mornings. It includes a matching headband to tuck any bedhead away in style. It comes in six core colours and three limited-editions prints, and is available in three sizes: S/M, M/L and L/XL .

LL Bean Scotch Plaid Flannel Robe, $159

a model wearing LL Bean Scotch Plaid Flannel Robe in bean of Freeport cream check with blue and red checks. one hand is in her pocket
Advertisement

This is the quintessential plaid flannel robe, a cozy classic that will get softer with wear because it’s made from high-quality, expertly brushed Portuguese cotton flannel (exclusive to the Bean). Plus it’s yarn-dyed to keep the colours vibrant even after years of washing. This high quality robe is available in four different plaids and three proportions—regular, petite and plus—and in sizes XS to XL.    

40 Winks Organic Cotton Terry Robe, $79

Advertisement
a model wearing a 40 winks organic cotton Terry robe in white, belted

This is the Platonic ideal white terry-cloth bathrobe—reminiscent of a hotel robe—with no bells or whistles, at a solid price. This robe is made from plush organic cotton with a cozy shawl collar, pockets and belt tie. It comes in sizes XS to XL, it’s also available in navy and grey and it can be machine washed.

Advertisement

Miiyu Brushed Organic Cotton Patterned Robe, $79

a model wearing a Miiyu Brushed Organic Cotton Patterned Robe in baby blue stripe with white stripes with thin pink stripes too, the robe is belted at the waist

As soft as your favourite shirt, this patterned robe (in preppy stripes or a pretty green floral) is begging for a cup of coffee and a crossword. Made from brushed organic jersey, it’s lightweight and perfect for layering over PJs. It‘s available in two different patterns and comes in sizes XS to XL.

Advertisement

Anthropologie Arrata Bird Long Printed Robe, $188

a model wearing a Anthropologie Arrata Bird Long Printed Robe in ivory multi with floral prints and peacock patterns open over a white lace bra and underwear

This dry-clean only lounging robe is a gorgeous splurge that will have you swanning about the kitchen like an eccentric heiress. I can imagine wearing it with jeans and a white T-shirt just as much as with a delicate nightgown. It comes in two colours and it’s available in sizes XS to L.

Advertisement

Hotouch Silk Robe, $39

a model wearing a black Hotouch satin robe, belted at the waist, with a gold pendant necklace
Advertisement

If a satin touch is what you’re after, this popular robe feels delicious on skin. Simple, luxurious and practical, it would work well for a wedding party or a girls’ weekend. It’s available in 11 colours and comes in sizes S to XXL.

Winter Fleece Robe, Zip-Front, $145

a model wearing L.L. Bean Winter Fleece Robe in arctic blue, zipped up. One hand is in her pocket. She's also wearing pj bottoms and slippers
Advertisement

This full-length fleece zip-front robe is simple and cozy. As with all L.L. Bean bathrobes—and other items—you can add your monogram for an added cost. It's available in three colours and three proportions (regular, petite and plus), in sizes XS to XL. 

Cyberjammies Colourful Flowers Robe, $115

Advertisement
a model wearing Cyberjammies Colourful Flowers Robe with tropical blooms in orange and white and pink over green leaves on a navy background

I love this soft robe's gorgeous dark floral and tropical vibes. Made from a machine-washable cotton-modal blend, it has side pockets, a tie belt and it comes in sizes S to XL.

Advertisement

In Bloom Hope Marabou-Trim Satin Wrap Robe, $90

a cropped shot of a model, neck down, wearing a In Bloom Hope Marabou-Trim short Satin Wrap Robe in white

You don’t need to be a bride to wear a white satin, marabou-trimmed shortie robe—that’s a fact. This fancy confection is delicate and feminine. The feather cuffs are pure joy, and we could all use some more of that. It's available in three sizes: XS, M/L and XL.

Advertisement

Joe Fresh Printed Robe, $29

The 18 Best Bathrobes In Every Style

We love the bright, poppy floral print on this mid-length robe. It’s 100 percent cotton, so it’s light and breathable for hot summer mornings. The deep pockets have lots of room for your phone. Plus, there are matching pants!

Advertisement

Miiyu Linen And Cotton Robe, $99

A model wearing Simon's linen and cotton bathrobe in navy/midnight blue

We love linen here at Chatelaine—it's and temperature-regulating. Linen gets softer and softer with wear, but because this robe is 50 percent cotton it should be softer out of the gate. You can even go all-in with a matching linen pyjama set. Both also come in ivory.

Advertisement

Knix Lace Trim Robe, $98

a model wearing a Knix lace trim robe in sky, a pale blue

This robe is both comfy (thanks to its super-soft modal composition) and sexy (thanks to the lace trim). It also comes in six other colours and prints. Pile on the cuteness with a matching lace-trim cami and matching lace-trim sleep short.

Advertisement

Parachute Waffle Robe, $209

A model wearing a white waffle bathrobe belted at the waist

Go full spa in this 100 percent Turkish cotton waffle robe, which comes in three other soothing neutral colours.

Advertisement

Penningtons Printed Kimono Robe With Satin Details, $60

A model wearing a black printed Penningtons Kimono Robe with Satin Details - Déesse Collection

This flirty floral number is made for lounging. It would also work well as a pool cover-up and pair very nicely with a summery drink. It’s made of soft viscose; there are also matching PJ pants and an equally cute little nightgown.

GET CHATELAINE IN YOUR INBOX!

Subscribe to our newsletters for our very best stories, recipes, style and shopping tips, horoscopes and special offers.

By signing up, you agree to our terms of use and privacy policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FILED UNDER:
shopping
Advertisement
Advertisement