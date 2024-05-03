The 18 Best Bathrobes In Every Style

If you’re not a bathrobe person, you're missing out on one of life’s little luxuries. Wrapping yourself up in a cozy warm fleece post-shower, donning a wisp of cotton as you sip tea on a sunny morning, or feeling flirty in a slinky, lacy number that won’t stay on for long—these are all delightful experiences. I’ve been known to wear a bathrobe over my sweats on wintery days (yes, I work from home).