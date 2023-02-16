6 Canadian Tea Brands To Brew Now

A beautifully brewed cup of tea is one of life’s simplest and most satisfying pleasures, whether you drink it for a morning energy boost, for a moment of relaxation during a busy day or to wind down in the evening. With many of us on the hunt for alcohol-free sips to pique our palates or just searching for something to soothe our souls on chilly nights, there’s never been a better time to refresh your tea stash with a new brew. With flavour options ranging from classic to imaginative and everything in between, these Canadian tea brands will set you on your way towards your next perfect cuppa.

This Toronto-based tea brand cuts out the middlemen by sourcing its tea directly from growers, ensuring that more profits remain in the pockets of farmers. Not only does Genuine Tea promise transparent origins, but a portion of its proceeds are donated to the Canadian Mental Health Association, so it’s a cup you can feel good about brewing. Many of their loose leaf blends also come in biodegradable tea bags for those who prefer a no-fuss format. Start with the elegant Milk Oolong, which has a smooth, almost buttery, taste, or the delightfully tart Organic Cranberry Apple made with Ontario-sourced ingredients.

From $8.95 for 25g, genuinetea.ca

This Montreal-based brand may be a more budget-friendly option, but that doesn’t mean its teas skimp on flavour. With organic, Fairtrade blends enclosed in compostable tea bags, it’s a handy box to have in your pantry for those days when you can’t be bothered to make a cup of loose leaf. The Classic Earl Grey brews a balanced cup with just the right amount of bergamot, making for an ideal morning or afternoon pick-me-up. Alternatively, with flavours inspired by a mojito cocktail, the zippy Lime Ginger Mint is a low-caffeine blend that will put a little spring in your step without the buzz.

From $5.49 for 32g, fouroclock.ca

T’uy’t’tanat Cease Wyss, a member of the Squamish Nation, brings over 30 years of experience using plants and herbs in medicines, tinctures and ceremonies to Raven And Hummingbird Tea Co. Together with her daughter, Senaqwila Wyss, she produces small-batch, handcrafted, seasonal blends that reflect the natural ecosystem of the pair’s West Vancouver home. Blends are as delicious as they are functional, with each outlining the traditional purpose behind its ingredients. For example, the West Coast Wild, which features stinging nettles, mint, rosehips and hawthorn berries, is believed to aid in digestion and promote energy. With Senaqwila having learned ethnobotany under the guidance of her mother, Raven and Hummingbird Tea Co. also highlights the value of intergenerational knowledge transfer and the significance of Indigenous plant medicines. From $12 for 28-70g, rhtea.co

You’d be hard-pressed to imagine a more Canadian tea brand than one that makes its blends with homegrown ingredients. Wild Island Tea offers small-batch blends featuring botanicals, berries and herbs foraged in Newfoundland and Labrador, where the brand is based. Thoughtfully sourced and blended, these are the kind of teas you’ll want to sip slowly and appreciate. The Arctic Rose and Citrus, one of Wild Island Tea’s best-sellers is a great starting point, featuring a pleasantly floral mix of rhodiola root, citrus peel, hibiscus flowers, rose petals and honeybush. There are also plenty of caffeine-free varieties, including a decaffeinated green tea spiked with wild river mint.

From $15 for 50g, wildislandtea.ca

For those who want a tea that looks as pretty as it tastes, stock up on recyclable packages from this sustainably minded tea brand. Made from cardboard, La Bonne Fille’s stylish refillable packages are labelled with tasting notes that can guide you in choosing a blend to suit your mood. Inside, organic black, green and herbal whole leaf teas are enveloped in biodegradable tea pyramids. Calming blends like the Untamed Turmeric will remind you that tea drinking is meant to be a leisurely experience. Spicy, earthy and slightly tangy, this one yields a lovely orangey-gold liquid. Enjoy it solo or with milk in a soothing turmeric latte.

From $18 for 30g, labonnefilletea.com

Another Canadian brand with a mission that extends beyond producing tasty teas–although you can certainly count on them for that, too!–Vancouver’s JusTea partners with small-scale Kenyan farms to produce its organic blends. JusTea’s line-up runs the gamut from black and green teas to oolong, but it’s the collection of unusual purple teas that really sets this brand apart. Grown only in Kenya, purple tea is touted as containing more antioxidants than any other type of tea leaf. It comes in a range of flavours and its low caffeine content makes it an appealing option when you want a nice cup in the evening.

From $11.99 for 90g, justea.com