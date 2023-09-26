The 7 Best Purchases Our Editors Made In September

September is an excellent time for a fresh start, and many of us at Chatelaine have been focusing on getting our homes ready for the season ahead. From versatile kitchen tools to comfy bras to organization essentials, here’s what we added to our carts this month.

Popco Tongs 3-Pack, $17

“I love cooking with tongs. Flipping fritters, tossing pasta into a sauce, even a little light whisking. I especially love silicone-tipped tongs as they can pull off about 90 percent of the pan-based cooking I do day-to-day. What I don’t love is searching for high-quality ones with a good locking mechanism that won’t break after six months—there are a lot of flimsy tongs out there! While I’m usually partial to Williams Sonoma’s house brand version, when I had to replace my five-year-old ones recently I tried to go looking for something under $30. These colourful Popco ones are almost as good, and much more affordable.” —Chantal Braganza, deputy food editor

Everlane The Invisible Bra, $55

“I’ve been gradually swapping out my underwire bras (the tool of the devil) for comfortable bralettes. My favourite for everyday? The Everlane Invisible Bra, which is both cute, supportive and soft enough to trick me into thinking I’m not wearing anything at all. I was also finally swayed by the Skims hype and bought the brand’s Fits Everybody Lace Triangle Bra ($64). So far, it’s not quite as comfortable as the Everlane one (though still miles better than my tired wired bras) but the lace makes it a good option between everyday bras and fancier, lacier bralettes.” —Gillian Grace, deputy editor, digital

Ruhetfam 3-Pack Stainless Steel Shower Shelves, $27

“I recently moved into a new space, and realized when I stepped into the free-standing shower of my ensuite for the first time that there was no ledge to store all of my (many) shower products. I let them accumulate on the shower floor for weeks, where they collected mildew and stained the grout. I finally purchased some affordable stainless steel shower shelves, and I couldn’t be happier with how organized my bathroom is. They were a breeze to install (no tools required!), and though I worried the adhesive would be no match for my extensive collection of products, they’re still going strong. I also love that they’re designed to drain the water out, as it keeps my jars and bottles looking like new—there’s nothing worse than picking up a bottle of shower gel covered in mildew.” —Andréanne Dion, senior style and beauty editor

Vapur Solid Flexible Water Bottle with Carabiner, $20

“I went on my honeymoon last month, during which temperatures across Europe reached 40 C or higher. In addition to slathering on sunscreen, my wife and I purchased these collapsible water bottles to stay hydrated. They carry up to a litre of water, and they roll up super tiny when they’re empty, so you can stuff it into your purse or sling bag. We’ll definitely be using them on future trips.” —Erica Lenti, deputy editor, features

Dupray Cleaner Multipurpose Steamer, $200

“This is a bigger-ticket purchase that I spent a lot of time researching before I finally decided to buy. I was looking for a steam cleaner that could tackle some dirty white grout in my bathroom, and the countless reviews I read about this Dupray steamer made it sound like it was exactly what I needed. And it was! With the grout attachment and a little elbow grease, my bathroom grout is at least 80 percent whiter, and I’ve also started using the mop attachment on my ceramic and hardwood floors—way more hygienic than a standard mop, and it doesn’t require additional cleaning products. You can also toss the mop pad in the wash after you’re done. 10/10, wholeheartedly recommend!” —Maureen Halushak, editor-in-chief

Tiger and Tea Fresh Peonies Print, from $35

“I’m working on a gallery wall for my home and I purchased this print from an Etsy seller called Tiger and Tea. Shipping was quick (I got mine two business days after it shipped) and it came well-wrapped. What I love most is how reasonably priced it is for the quality—the paper is nice and thick, the colours pop and the lines are sharp. They have so many beautiful prints in their Etsy store and I’m going to be purchasing more in the future.” —Stephanie Han Kim, art director

Carolinian Canada Simple Start Healing Garden Kit, $15

“After editing a piece on the many benefits of native plants, I’m working on turning my little Toronto front yard into a bird-and-pollinator-friendly meadow full of wildflowers. So far, it’s a scrubby mess, but at least the milkweed I planted last year has come up, along with goldenrod (don’t weed it—it’s a great fall food source for pollinators and birds!). Next step: planting this packet of seeds so they’ll be ready by next spring. This curated selection from Carolinian Canada—a great nonprofit that works to preserve biodiversity in southern Ontario—includes Brown-eyed Susan, Virginia Mountain Mint, Wild Bergamot, Blue Vervain and many more. Also, thanks to my local pollinator garden, I’ve learned about the importance of plants that bloom early—birds and pollinators need spring food!—so I also threw in a packet of Golden Alexander, which flowers as early as April. I can’t wait to see what comes up.” —Gillian Grace, deputy editor, digital

