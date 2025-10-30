The 8 Best Purchases Our Editors Made In October

Cocooning season is upon us, and we've been busy prepping for the long winter ahead with some much-deserved retail therapy. From glow-boosting skincare picks to cozy wardrobe staples, here’s what our team bought and loved this month.

The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution, $13

“This is one of the brand’s bestselling and most-viral products, but you couldn't get it in Canada until this summer. It's quite potent—so strong, in fact, that it could only be sold here after it was labelled "for professional use." The Ordinary also advises that it’s meant for "experienced users of acid exfoliation," and not for those with sensitive skin. I used it for short periods at first, and built up to the recommended 10 minutes twice a week. It leaves my skin glowing, though I do have to be even more careful than usual about staying out of the sun and applying SPF.” —Gillian Grace, deputy editor, digital

Pandora Sun and Moon Medallion Charm, $105

“Many moons ago, I had a part-time job as a sales assistant at Pandora—I’ve seen (and worn) just about every iteration of the brand’s signature charm jewellery, from the iconic sterling silver bracelet to the double-wrap leather cords to the earrings. It's safe to say that Pandora has had a major glow-up since my retail days. Talisman, its newest collection, is a new twist on the charm jewellery trend and a bit of a departure from what you might expect from the brand: the 12-piece line is modelled after ancient coins, complete with Latin inscriptions and symbolic motifs.

I’ve been wearing the mixed-metal sun-and-moon design engraved with the phrase “per aspera ad astra” (“through hardships to the stars”) non-stop since I got it. I like to layer it with other pieces from the collection for a more laid-back vibe, but I also love how intentional it looks worn by itself on a delicate chain. Every time I catch a glimpse of it in the mirror, it’s a little reminder to myself to keep moving forward.” —Andréanne Dion, senior editor, style, beauty and travel

Advertisement

Decoded Silicone Traction Loop Apple Watch Strap, $34 (on sale from $67), plus $22 in shipping and $17 in duty

“I love the vibrant indigo hue of this silicone Apple Watch band, which shipped super quickly from the Netherlands (albeit with duty and shipping fees—luckily, it was on sale). It's much more stylish and better quality than the bands I was buying from Amazon. My only caveat: because the band stays in place using magnets, it fits slightly looser than one that’s secured with a buckle. I ran a marathon recently and it shifted back and forth quite a bit on my wrist, which drove me a little bananas but was the least of my problems during that race. (In the future, I'd use a buckle band for long-distance running, but I love this one for everyday.)” —Maureen Halushak, editor-in-chief

Roots Women’s Mule Slipper, $78

“Cozy season is upon us, and there is nothing I crave more than weekends on the couch under blankets and in whatever assortment of warm and fuzzy clothes I can get my hands on. My wife recently bought this cute pair of mule slippers from Roots and, despite efforts to just claim them for myself, I have decided to order an extra pair instead. The shearling fleece lining keeps my toes toasty, while the memory foam sole feels super plush on my feet.” —Erica Lenti, deputy editor, features

Advertisement

Uniqlo x JW Anderson Lambswool Herringbone Crewneck Sweater, $60

“I'm a fan of Uniqlo's designer collaborations (I have pieces from the Marimekko, Jil Sander and Marni collections), and I especially love the ones by U.K. designer Jonathan Anderson. For this latest drop, I had tabs on my phone ready to go to purchase this sweater the second it became available. It's a classic herringbone pattern, with a colour combination of cornflower blue and brown, making it a unique piece in my closet. It’s made of 100 percent wool, which is cozy and perfect for transitional sweater weather. Wool can be scratchy, so I like layering it over long-sleeved layering tops and cotton tees—it’s proven to be incredibly versatile so far.” —Aimee Nishitoba, art director

Cira Hydration Powder, $33 for 45 servings

“I rehydrate after workouts with this Canadian-owned electrolyte powder. I find it really makes a difference with my post-workout recovery. The mix is formulated with calcium, magnesium, potassium and vitamin C to support fluid balance, energy and muscle function. There are nine fruity flavours to choose from.” —Amy Evans, Commerce Editorial Director

Advertisement

Vivier Serum 10, $126

“When it comes to Vitamin C serums, I'm not super loyal. I've tried a few different brands at different concentrations of the skin-brightening ingredient, in various combinations, trying to get as close to the Skinceuticals CE Ferulic Acid version without actually spending $220 on the holy-grail product. For a while, I was really into HSGN, a Korean brand that retailed their serum at $40, but I haven't found it to be consistently available recently. In a lull between bottles, I tried a version from Montreal-based skincare brand Vivier: their Serum 10 is a light concentration of Vitamin C that applies like a light oil and feels incredible. While it's more expensive than my K-Beauty go-to, I like that it's designed and manufactured in Canada.” —Chantal Braganza, deputy editor, food

Merci Mon Ami Sesame Vinaigrette, $15

“I’ve been trying to add more greens to my meals, but I really don’t enjoy the prep that comes with making salads. So I keep it simple: torn red and green lettuce, sliced cucumbers, air-fried chicken thighs and a handful of pumpkin or sunflower seeds. What elevates my salads to restaurant-quality (and keeps me from getting bored) is this vinaigrette by Merci Mon Ami, a Toronto bistro that started bottling its dressings in 2020. Made with vinegar, oil, soy sauce, honey and yellow sugar, the Sesame Vinaigrette is thick, rich and balanced with a nutty sesame finish. It’s also great with grilled vegetables and as a marinade for salmon.

Pro tip: Don’t refrigerate it, the balsamic and honey naturally settle and thicken. Just give the bottle a good shake before using!” —Sun Ngo, creative director