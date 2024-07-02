The 5 Best Purchases Our Editors Made In June

“I'm on a mission to document more of my day-to-day life, and I was looking for a compact tripod to throw in my purse to take my selfies to the next level. Unfortunately, I hate drawing attention to myself, and setting up a tripod in public is like a giant neon sign that screams "look at me!". A friend introduced me to the Octobuddy, a discreet gadget that sticks to the back of your phone case and is dotted with super-strong suction cups that grip onto any smooth surface, including glass or metal. It acts as a tripod (minus all the fuss), takes no extra space in your bag and makes it easy to take selfies or film videos on the go—all I need is a window or mirror to stick my phone to.” —Andréanne Dion, senior style and beauty editor