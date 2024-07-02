The 5 Best Purchases Our Editors Made In June

There's nothing the Chatelaine team loves more than a practical purchase, and we have some amazing—and affordable!—suggestions this month. From a leak-proof travel mug to a genius way to keep your candles upright to a phone accessory that will help you document your summer adventures, here's what our team bought and loved this month.
“I'm on a mission to document more of my day-to-day life, and I was looking for a compact tripod to throw in my purse to take my selfies to the next level. Unfortunately, I hate drawing attention to myself, and setting up a tripod in public is like a giant neon sign that screams "look at me!". A friend introduced me to the Octobuddy, a discreet gadget that sticks to the back of your phone case and is dotted with super-strong suction cups that grip onto any smooth surface, including glass or metal. It acts as a tripod (minus all the fuss), takes no extra space in your bag and makes it easy to take selfies or film videos on the go—all I need is a window or mirror to stick my phone to.” —Andréanne Dion, senior style and beauty editor
“I own a variety of vintage candle stick holders in a variety of wonky sizes. I've given up on finding candles that fit, and instead I found this amazing adhesive. Just a small amount keeps my candles upright in their holders, no matter how gappy they are. This may not be the most exciting purchase I've ever made, but it's definitely one of the most satisfying.” —Maureen Halushak, editor-in-chief
“I try to bring coffee to work instead of buying it, so I rely on an insulated thermos. I had my last one—a Klean Kanteen—for over a decade until one of my kids left it at school. Our EIC loves this Fellow travel coffee mug, which we named one of our favourite hot-drink thermoses last fall. After a month of constant use, I love it too. It feels super sturdy, keeps coffee hot on my bike ride to work without leaking in my backpack and the splash-guard is made from durable stainless steel. Plus, it comes in a ton of pretty colours.” —Gillian Grace, deputy editor, digital
“I recently tried this lava salt at a friend's house, and it was a game-changer. It has a mild smoky taste that's perfect for meat, seafood and even fruit—yes, I put salt on my watermelon! Unlike regular table salt, it's not overwhelmingly salty, making it ideal for sprinkling on dishes just before serving. When I tasted it on a perfectly cooked steak, I was immediately hooked and knew I had to have it in my own kitchen.” —Sun Ngo, creative director
“I had a few requirements while searching for a UV umbrella: it had to be affordable, lightweight and have an Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF) rating, which indicates how much sun protection a fabric offers. This sun umbrella has an UPF 50+ and a canopy large enough to cover my head, shoulders and arms. There are fancier UV umbrellas available with automatic buttons, wooden handles and larger canopy sizes, but this one is compact enough to throw in my purse. Most importantly, I also can use it in a rainstorm so it’s not a single-function item.” —Aimee Nishitoba, art director
