The 6 Best Purchases Our Editors Made In July

Need some inspiration to refresh your wardrobe, home or beauty routine this summer? From a breezy wardrobe update to the water bottle we swear by to an eco-friendly shower swap, here's what we bought and loved in July.

Kotn Women’s Racer Tank, $38

“A stylist friend recommended this 95 percent Egyptian cotton tank to me and I've since bought three—two in black and one in a light sage green. It's the ultimate summer layering piece; I was wearing my first black tank so often on its own and under blazers that I ended up buying a second one. I also love that Kotn donates money from each purchase to build schools in its cotton farming locations.” —Maureen Halushak, editor-in-chief

Grosche Alpine Flip ’N Sip Large Insulated 40-Oz Water Bottle, $40

“I have a large collection of water bottles, but this one from Canadian company Grosche has become a favourite. The extra-large size means fewer trips to the office water cooler, and it keeps water cold for an impressively long time—I once left ice in it overnight and it was still frozen in the morning. I also love that the flip-up spout has a cover that keeps it clean. Plus, a portion of the profits from every purchase goes toward the Grosche Safe Water Project, which installs water filters in underdeveloped regions to provide safe drinking water. My only gripe? I wish the straw was made from stainless steel.” —Sun Ngo, creative director

Rosewood Estates Winery Honey Fudge, $13

“We at Chatelaine have a history of recommending Rosewood a lot. What can we say? We love their wines! While I knew this family-owned Lincoln, Ont. winery had started out as a beekeeping business, I was shocked at just how much I loved this honey-flavoured fudge. It's creamy, floral and the addition of butter and goat's milk gives it a cajeta-style flavour, almost like traditional Mexican candy. Bonus: It's poured into these beautiful molded honeycomb shapes for a perfect after-dinner treat or a great host gift.” —Chantal Braganza, deputy editor, food

Garnier Whole Blends Shampoo Bar in Honey Treasures, $9

“I love a shampoo bar—they're such an easy and efficient way to eliminate at least one plastic bottle from your life, with no loss in performance. But I hadn't tried this drugstore option until my kids filched my fancier bars (and beloved Everist conditioner!) to take to camp. It's affordable and it has helped subdue the summer frizzes in my dry, wavy hair.” —Gillian Grace, deputy digital editor

Nogu Mosaic Crystal Firefly Glass Diamonds Bracelet, $49

“From the glow-in-the-dark star-shaped stickers on the ceiling of my childhood bedroom to UV-reactive fluorite crystals, I've always been fascinated by phosphorescence. This bracelet by Canadian brand Nogu—the brainchild of an architect and an engineer—has phosphorescent particles suspended inside hand-blown glass beads. The extra sparkle is the perfect serotonin boost for summer.” —Aimee Nishitoba, art director

Gorilla Grip Water-Resistant Cat Litter Box Catcher Mat, $20

“I’ve tried multiple litter mats—my cat quickly tore some of them apart, while others didn't prevent litter from getting all over the floor. This one blows them all out of the water. The lattice design and mesh coils catch litter effectively, and the mat is durable and claw-proof. It comes in a bunch of different sizes and 10 colours, so there are plenty of options to match your needs.” —Amy Evans, commerce editorial director