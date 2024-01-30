The 8 Best Purchases Our Editors Made In January

“I was in need of new winter boots after my son—who, alarmingly, suddenly has the same size feet as me—co-opted mine. The brand had never really been on my radar for anything but my kids' waterproof sandals, until a friend of mine raved about her boots, saying how warm and grippy they were. Putting them on after my clompy, rubber-bottomed pair was a revelation—they're the most comfortable winter boots I've ever owned. They're steady even on icy sidewalks and kept my feet warm through a long stint at the dog park during Toronto's recent cold snap.” —Gillian Grace, deputy editor, digital