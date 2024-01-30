The 8 Best Purchases Our Editors Made In January

By ChatelaineUpdated February 2, 2024
Winter has only just begun, but it's already dragging on (and on, and on). Our team has indulged in some much-needed retail therapy this month to stay warm and brighten up their days, and if you're looking to do the same, we've got some recommendations for you.
From ice-proof winter boots to a timeless pair of jeans to viral lip products, here are the best purchases Chatelaine editors added to their shopping carts in January.
“To honour my mom’s memory, my dad lights incense twice a day, as is Chinese-Vietnamese tradition. He was burning through dollar store lighters quickly, until my daughter gifted him a flameless, rechargeable USB lighter. It can withstand wind and rain, so it's perfect for outdoors use as well, and each charge lasts up to 500 uses. I loved it so much that I ordered a few more for the entire household.” —Sun Ngo, creative director
“I was recently reminded of just how chic a black turtleneck can be—but when I went looking for mine, I couldn't find it. I'm still not sure how I could lose a turtleneck, but I ended up replacing it with one I love even more: this Athleta number. The form-fitting, lightweight wool-nylon blend makes it the perfect base layer under blazers and other drape-y tops, and it looks just fantastic on its own, too. I'm actually worried I'm wearing it too much right now, that's how incredibly versatile it is.” —Maureen Halushak, editor-in-chief
“I've tried many waterproof liquid eyeliners over the years and this is by far the best one. I demand a lot from my eyeliners—they have to be pigmented, semi-matte, waterproof, long-lasting and good value for money. This one ticks all the boxes, and more. I've purchased high-end liquid eyeliners where the formula dried off after a few weeks, but not this one! And the most important part? The fine-tipped brush makes for easy and precise application.” —Stephanie Han Kim, art director
“I was in need of new winter boots after my son—who, alarmingly, suddenly has the same size feet as me—co-opted mine. The brand had never really been on my radar for anything but my kids' waterproof sandals, until a friend of mine raved about her boots, saying how warm and grippy they were. Putting them on after my clompy, rubber-bottomed pair was a revelation—they're the most comfortable winter boots I've ever owned. They're steady even on icy sidewalks and kept my feet warm through a long stint at the dog park during Toronto's recent cold snap.” —Gillian Grace, deputy editor, digital
“I don't wear pants regularly—or ever, really. I'm all about cute, frilly dresses and don't even own a pair of jeans, so I was really surprised when I fell in love with the fit of these made-in-Canada culottes by Toronto brand OkayOk. They look incredibly polished but feel just like sweatpants, which is my ideal combination. I've been wearing them with cropped tees and oversized cotton sweaters, and I've never felt more stylish. I know they'll also be perfect for travel and I can't wait to test-drive them on my next flight.” —Andréanne Dion, senior style and beauty editor
“I thought my teenage years of hormonal acne were behind me, but small breakouts on my chin have been bothering me for the past few weeks. I remembered I had a package of hydrocolloid stickers lying around, which encourage oil and sebum to surface out of the skin to get absorbed into the patch. Turns out, my husband had used the whole box!
This is one of the first beauty products that I've gone on to buy after finishing a sample, and I've been really impressed with the results: one patch worn overnight takes care of almost all the inflammation in a flare-up.” —Chantal Braganza, deputy editor, food
“Our deputy editor Gillian Grace has long been an Everlane evangelical. So when the company had a massive winter sale in January and I was in the market for a new pair of classic blue jeans that will stand the test of time, I gave Everlane a shot. I ordered these straight leg, relaxed fit jeans, and I am officially an Everlane convert. They're comfy and mid-waisted, but not too slouchy to wear to the office. They're a pair of jeans that will stay in my closet for a long while.” —Erica Lenti, deputy features editor
“I'm very curious about K-beauty, and a Sukoshimart store recently opened at Eaton Centre, allowing me to swatch all the products I've been seeing on TikTok. I ended up getting two lip products from the brand Rom&nd.
Whether I delicately dab it on or sweep it on for an even hue, the Glasting Melting Balm is buttery and soft, without a sticky residue. The Blur Fudge Tint on the other hand has a velvety suede finish. Perfect for those of us who find matte lipsticks settle into lines, it delivers a soft, edge-blurring finish, rather than the sharp contours of a traditional bullet lipstick.” —Aimee Nishitoba, deputy art director
