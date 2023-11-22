14 Stylish, Slush-Proof Snow Boots For Women

Whether you’re looking for a cute commuter pair or a style that will see you through to -40C, we have a boot for you.

A great winter boot is warm, waterproof, comfortable to walk in. It also offers traction in icy or snowy conditions. This season, we’re seeing a lot of short and tall puffer boots and insulated, hiking-style and lug-sole pairs, which can also be worn during transitional fall and spring weather.

Here are several pairs that fit the bill, many with free shipping.

The Best Winter Boots for Women

Columbia Minx Slip IV Boots, $125



Looking for a lightweight, comfortable boot that you can wear all day long? These mid-calf pull-ons by Columbia, available in multiple colours including black and steel grey, would look great over leggings or tights, or under a pair of wide-leg pants.

They have a waterproof, quilted upper and cushioned midsole, and offer good traction on snow and ice thanks to the rubber outsole.

Sorel Winter Carnival Waterproof Boot, $170

This insulated, lace-up boot by Sorel is a classic, for good reason.

Available in full and half sizes, it has a waterproof nylon upper, handmade rubber outsole and a recycled felt lining that will keep your feet cozy and comfortable throughout the winter season.

Bogs Classic II Paradise Farm Boots, from $179

If you’re looking for a tall, practical boot that can handle deep snow, consider these 100 percent waterproof “farm boots” by Bogs, which will keep your feet warm in temperatures as low as -40C.

Mud and salt are easy to clean off the rubber outsole and the inner bootie is made from odour-busting materials.

Olang Metro, $299

These lug-soled moto boots have style in spades. They also boast a secret weapon: The soles have built-in metal grips that can be pulled down in icy terrain, and folded away during less treacherous conditions.



They’re waterproof and will keep feet comfy in temperatures as low as -30C. A cozy shearling liner, leather upper and dual zippers round the details out. They’re also incredibly durable: One Chatelaine editor notes that her pair has seen her through many winters.

Merrell Winter Moc Zero Winter Boots, $170

Available in black and camel, these lightweight, slip-on ankle boots are ideal for urban commutes.

There are 400 grams of insulation—a significant amount!—to keep your feet toasty and they’re made with a recycled fleece lining (treated with an odour-fighting coating) and recycled nylon upper. We also like that there are toggles at the ankle and boot opening, so you can adjust the fit to your liking.

Kamik Celeste M, $170

We love the gum-sole detail and deep treads on these made-in-Montreal boots.

They’re waterproof and suitable for temperatures as low as -20C, and the upper is made from leather that has been produced in a tannery that adheres to responsible water, energy and waste management practices as designated by the Leather Working Group.

La Canadienne Eloise Suede And Shearling Lined Boots, $425

Great for an après ski look even when you’re far from the slopes, these platform winter boots, designed in Canada and made in Bosnia, are constructed with real shearling and waterproof Italian suede.

The 1.5-in. rubber lug sole keep slush and snow at bay, there’s a memory foam insole for extra comfort, and the shearling lining will keep your feet warm and super cozy.

Cougar Magneto Nylon Waterproof Winter Boots, $240

Offering the perfect combination of warmth and comfort, these designed-in-Canada pull-ons stay warm in temperatures as low as -30C, thanks to 200 grams of insulation and a plush lining.

The nylon upper is waterproof, and there’s a 2-in. platform with a gripping rubber outsole, so you’re elevated over winter slush. That means you don’t have to worry about slips and falls.

Baffin Chloe Snow Boots, $180

If you’re looking for a serious winter boot, this designed-in-Canada style by Baffin is specifically made for temperatures as low as -40C.

There’s a rubber outsole for grip, and the insulating, multi-layer inner boot system is removable and replaceable, so it’s easy to extend their life.

Ganni Lined Chelsea Outdoor Boots, $625

Scandinavian fashion brand Ganni is known for its cool-girl aesthetic. Its stylish, winterized take on the Chelsea boot offers plenty of practical features but is also versatile enough to be worn with everything from cargo pants to flannel dresses to wide-leg jeans.

The polar fleece lining will keep your feet warm, and there’s a skid-resistant, notched outsole to prevent slips and slides. It’s also a more eco-friendly choice—several parts of the boot, including the canvas upper and rubber outsole, are made in part with recycled materials.

Roots Nordic Boot $328

Available in black and white, this lace-up boot is an update on the iconic Nordic Boot designed for the Canadian Olympic team in the 1980s.

A great city option that can be worn during transitional months, too, it features a water-resistant, 100 percent Italian leather upper and a rubber outsole designed to provide grip on snowy and icy sidewalks. The boot comes with both red and black laces, so you can change up the look to match your mood.

Joe Fresh Boots, $69

These Joe Fresh lug-sole boots offer an on-trend look at a great price. Available in whole sizes only from 6 to 10, they come in high-shine black or grey and are made of 100 percent polyester.



Style these pull-on boots with fleece-lined leggings for a trip to the dog park, or wide-leg, slightly cropped sweats or corduroys for a cozy winter weekend look.

Aldo Marni Boot, $160

Love to wear a heel year-round and need a new winter option? These leather hiking boots have a thick faux fur lining and will keep you warm in temperatures as low as -20C.

Designed in Canada, they feature a waterproof design and are lightweight and comfortable enough to wear all day long. The chunky, rubber lug soles offer traction, and there’s a 2.25-inch heel for maximum style.

Ecco Solice Winter Boot, $280

Available in two colourways, this waterproof style from Ecco combines the comfort of a sneaker with the warmth and performance of a true winter boot.

It features 400 grams of insulation made from recycled materials that is also biodegradable. The pull-on style is easy to put on and take off, and your feet will stay dry thanks to the waterproof membrane.

While the products in this piece have been independently chosen by our editors, this article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.